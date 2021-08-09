Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vancouver Canucks sign Olli Juolevi

By Gavin Lee
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6uXL_0bMn8I1G00
Now 23, Olli Juolevi actually made his NHL debut in last year's bubble playoffs, playing one game on the Canucks? run. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t so long ago that Olli Juolevi was the fifth pick of the NHL draft. Now, after finally showing he can play at the NHL level, he has signed a one-year contract worth the league minimum of $750,000 with the Vancouver Canucks. Canucks GM Jim Benning released a short statement on the deal:

Last season was an important step in Olli’s development as an everyday NHL defenceman. We’re glad to have him signed and look forward to his game progressing further next season.

Now 23, Juolevi actually made his NHL debut in last year’s bubble playoffs, playing one game on the Canucks’ run. This past season, he suited up 23 times for the Canucks, recording two goals and three points in limited minutes. He hasn’t developed as quickly as the Canucks hoped—especially compared to some of the defensemen taken after him in 2016, such as Mikhail Sergachev and Charlie McAvoy—but there’s still hope that Juolevi can be a valuable member of the Canucks blue line moving forward.

There will be plenty of competition this time around, after the Canucks brought in Brad Hunt and Luke Schenn as veteran depth options, but there is still a path to playing time for Juolevi. The fact that he’s on a league-minimum deal will only help his cause as Vancouver tries to navigate a tricky salary cap situation.

Even though they have $13.3 million left in cap space, the Canucks still have to sign Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson, not to mention an arbitration hearing coming up with Jason Dickinson. Things will get tight in a hurry, meaning cheap options such as Juolevi could come in handy if he can prove he’s able to hold down a regular spot on the bottom-pair.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

291
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Olli Juolevi
Person
Mikhail Sergachev
Person
Jason Dickinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Vancouver Canucks#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

More on the Olympic schedule, Juolevi's new contract, Pettersson speaks

Let's start today with some followup on the Olympic hockey schedule. I want to thank @scorethepuck for reaching out on Twitter to let me know that the hockey schedule as it currently appears on Olympics.com is incomplete, on both the men's and women's sides. Only the elimination games have been...
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: Petan, Di Giuseppe and six more players sign two-way deals

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 22: Nic Petan #61 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on February 22, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafs 3-0. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks will have...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

The 2021-22 Schedule for the Vancouver Canucks looks...pretty good??

In my last blog, I looked at the Vancouver Canucks' schedule for training camp and preseason, and how February's All-Star/Olympic break fits into the NHL calendar. Today, I'll dig into the details of the regular-season schedule itself. Broadly speaking, it looks like one of the better schedules I've seen for...
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: Projecting the opening night lineup

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 22: Bo Horvat #53 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates with Quinn Hughes #43 and Elias Pettersson #40 after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during NHL action at Rogers Arena on February 22, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks...
NHLBleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the 2021 NHL Offseason so Far

It's an expansion year, so a fair amount of offseason activity and chaos was expected in the NHL this summer, but few could have predicted this much. Two marquee players have been on the trade market for months, but it appears that the general managers of the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues have asked for a little too much for center Jack Eichel and winger Vladimir Tarasenko.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

What I’m hearing from Vancouver Canucks prospects: Faber’s August update

Believe it or not, there’s a lot happening in the Vancouver Canucks’ prospect pipeline even though the news cycle for the Canucks themselves has died down. I’ve been working the phones and have some updates on an ennead of the Canucks’ prospects. NCAA. Jack Malone, 2019 6th Round Pick. We...
chatsports.com

Elias Pettersson opens up on contract talks and future with Vancouver Canucks

Feb 21, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) skates against the Winnipeg Jets in the third period at Rogers Arena. Jets won 4-3 in Overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports. The future of the Vancouver Canucks franchise lies in Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson....
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Anaheim Ducks: Reaching for Mason MacTavish is a Good Thing

By the time you’ve begun to read this, you’ve no doubt scoured the internet for every single word ever written about Anaheim Ducks’ newest draft pick, Mason McTavish. You’ve probably gone from “Why not *insert name*?” to “You know what, this kid is probably the next Getzlaf.” Or at least something like that.
NHLtheahl.com

Canucks re-sign Brisebois to one-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenseman Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract. Brisebois, 24, played 14 games in the AHL between the Laval Rocket and the Utica Comets in 2020-21, totaling one goal and two assists. He also skated in one NHL contest with the Canucks. Selected by Vancouver...

Comments / 0

Community Policy