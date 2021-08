The rumble of more than 200 vehicles has faded by now, but the Statesville Corvette Club’s cruise-in at Signal Hill Mall raised $7,000 for Matthew 25 in the process. “It was out of world. It was the best it’s ever been, by far,” Bucky Edmonds of the Corvette Club said. “This is the eighth year, and this was the most cars and most money we’ve raised for Matthew 25 so far.”