Communities in School Stuff the Bus event continues

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — They say it takes a village to raise a child and that is exactly what is happening in Greenbrier County. This is the last week for the Stuff the Bus Event. It is sponsored by Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County and the Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg. Brittany Masters and Stephanie Moore, the executive directors for each organization, said the community stepped up, going above and beyond to help students in need.