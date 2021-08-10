Elon Musk talking to two cities about building tunnel systems

The Boring Company is reportedly looking to develop a HyperLoop transit system in San Antonio.

Neighboring city Austin, Texas, may also be an option.

The city of San Antonio is reportedly in talks with the Boring Company helmed by Elon Musk in an effort to construct one of the company’s proprietary underground transit loops to connect Central Texas.

Reported by local outlet the San Antonio Express-News, city leaders are looking to work with the company to construct a HyperLoop, a tunnel specifically outfitted with Tesla Model X vehicles to shuttle passengers across several city stops.

The tunnel would help reduce emissions caused by transportation and further unpack a city usually locked in traffic.

If the Boring Company wins the bid to design and implement its HyperLoop in San Antonio, it will add the city to its current roster of clients including Las Vegas; Hawthorne, Calif.; and potentially Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Stops along the potential loop under consideration include linking the San Antonio International Airport to the city’s downtown center, and potentially the Convention Center. Overall, the loop would run about 10 miles.

Musk may also opt to bring the Boring Company to Austin, Texas, where he recently moved a hub for Tesla to operate.

Reporters note that the project still has a long way to go and is far from being finalized.