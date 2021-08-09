Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include northern portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Pinto Wash and Fried Liver Wash.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
