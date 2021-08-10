Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Operation Comfort seeks help from community after property hit by thieves

By Lynette Vega, SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization, whose mission is to help our military, is now asking for the public's help. Operation Comfort has released surveillance video of two people they say broke into one of their vans on Sunday morning. In the video, a car can be seen pulling up to the property, then parking near the non-profit's van. Operation Comfort says two people got out of the car and used a saw to try to steal the van's catalytic converter. The non-profit tells News 4 San Antonio that the thieves left when they were spotted by the owner of a nearby business, leaving behind the damaged van.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Comfort, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Operation Comfort#News 4 San Antonio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy