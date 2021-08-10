Operation Comfort seeks help from community after property hit by thieves

SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization, whose mission is to help our military, is now asking for the public's help. Operation Comfort has released surveillance video of two people they say broke into one of their vans on Sunday morning. In the video, a car can be seen pulling up to the property, then parking near the non-profit's van. Operation Comfort says two people got out of the car and used a saw to try to steal the van's catalytic converter. The non-profit tells News 4 San Antonio that the thieves left when they were spotted by the owner of a nearby business, leaving behind the damaged van.