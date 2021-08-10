Cancel
Coffee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coffee; Dale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Dale and northeastern Coffee Counties through 830 PM CDT At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Ariton, or 10 miles south of Brundidge. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Rucker, New Brockton, Ariton, Java, Chestnut Grove, Mixons Crossroads, Greater Salem Church, Victoria, Frisco, Eanon, Rocky Head, Clintonville, Roeton, Tabernacle, Camp Alaflo Bsa, Clowers Crossroads, Dillard and Hwy 231 Pea River Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

