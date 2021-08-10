Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Madison County through 930 PM EDT At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madison, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Madison, Lee, Hamburg, Hanson, Moseley Hall and Hopewell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
