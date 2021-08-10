Cancel
Hudson, NY

The Farmers’ Almanac Just Released Its Extended Forecast For Winter In the Hudson Valley

Hopkins
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kind of hard to think about winter when we've got another potential heatwave forecast for the week ahead here in August. However, the Farmers' Almanac just released their extended outlook for the 2021-22 winter season. Will this winter be as snowy and dreary as the last one, according to this forecast? We certainly hope not, though this long-range forecast may be a little more comforting.

wrrv.com

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

City
Hudson, NY
#Weather Forecasts#Weather And Climate#Hudson Valley#Farmers#Almanac#Noaa
Posted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

24-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed After Hitting Telephone Pole

Police are investigating after a 24-year-old from the Hudson Valley was killed in a 1991 Volkswagen Jetta. On Saturday around midnight, New York State Troopers from the Greenville barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the area of 1675 State Route 6. Upon arrival, troopers observed a 1991 Volkswagen Jetta in a field off the roadway with serious damage to the driver’s side portion of the vehicle.
Posted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fulfill Your Need For Speed at These Hudson Valley Tracks

A few weeks ago I was on vacation in Lake George and my daughter asked about doing go karts. We added it to our list but time got away from us and we never ended up heading out for a high speed spin. She's mentioned it a few times since we've been home, so why not share the info about where you can do some racing here in the Hudson Valley - right?
