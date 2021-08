LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is still seeing little benefit from its $66 billion purchase of Monsanto. Although Chief Executive Werner Baumann raised the German drugs-to-seeds group’s revenue targets for the year on Thursday, he spooked investors after the EBITDA margin in the crop science unit, which includes the Monsanto business, collapsed to 20% in the quarter ending June 30, compared to 28% in the same period last year. That division is reeling from a wave of lawsuits linked to its Roundup weedkiller. Shares fell as much as 6%.