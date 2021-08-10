Luxury Eyelash Serums

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGlobal skincare brand Obagi Medical has launched a new eyelash enhancing serum. The Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum is a unique formula that will leave the eyelashes extra voluminous. The product was designed to empower all individuals to feel more confident. The natural lash cycle can be altered by numerous factors...

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Obagi Medical®, a leading global skin care brand for more than 30 years, announced the launch of Nu-Cil™ Eyelash Enhancing Serum. This unique formula delivers a blend of efficacious ingredients that support the appearance of fuller, denser, and more voluminous lashes with results that continue to build day after day.
