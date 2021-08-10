Chris & Gracie Hager

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleChristopher Lynn and Gracie Ann Talley Hager, ages 54, and 52, departed this life into the hands of Christ their Savior together on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021, in Richmond, KY. Chris and Gracie met at Belfry High School at the ages of 16, and 14 and married on June 13th, 1987. They moved to Richmond and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University. Richmond became their home. Chris and Gracie were devout followers of Christ and had been very active and served in many different capacities with several congregations in Richmond, KY, and the Prince of Peace Home for Girls in Guatemala. Chris and Gracie were active entrepreneurs in the community and touched many lives through their work.

