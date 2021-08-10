Cancel
Meme-Inspired Hot Dogs

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Mayer created a special pack of Hot Doge wieners that was auctioned off online for thousands of dollars to support the non-profit organization Feeding America. More people are investing in cryptocurrency, or expressing interest about learning more about the assets, and Dogecoin is a popular meme coin that features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The Dogecoin community is largely focused on a pledge to "Do Only Good Everyday," and in this spirit, the promotion from Oscar Mayer plays up this sense of goodwill.

