Meme-Inspired Hot Dogs
Oscar Mayer created a special pack of Hot Doge wieners that was auctioned off online for thousands of dollars to support the non-profit organization Feeding America. More people are investing in cryptocurrency, or expressing interest about learning more about the assets, and Dogecoin is a popular meme coin that features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The Dogecoin community is largely focused on a pledge to "Do Only Good Everyday," and in this spirit, the promotion from Oscar Mayer plays up this sense of goodwill.www.trendhunter.com
