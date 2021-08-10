Cancel
Willmar, MN

Public praises voluntary mask use in new school year, addresses critical race theory at Willmar School Board meeting

By Linda Vanderwerf
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe meeting at the Willmar Education and Arts Center was moved to the building’s auditorium from the usual meeting space in the rehearsal hall. All of the nine speakers had signed up to speak about issues not on the meeting agenda, so they spoke after the board had finished its regular business. The board approved a plan to use e-learning on days when school is closed due to bad weather.

