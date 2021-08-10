Trio arrested for burglary and theft charges in Borger

On 8/6/2021 at approximately 10:45 PM a Hutchinson County Deputy was proactively patrolling near the Borger Shopping center, located in the 1000 Blk of E. 10th St. As he was patrolling the area, he noticed an open door and items piled beside the door. As the Deputy approached the open door, he located a male subject walking outside of the building who was later identified as Alejandro Tovar. Tovar was attempting to call to another subject in the building but was then detained inside of the deputies patrol unit.