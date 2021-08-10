Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson County, TX

Trio arrested for burglary and theft charges in Borger

By Hutchinson County Sheriff Office
Borger News-Herald
 6 days ago

On 8/6/2021 at approximately 10:45 PM a Hutchinson County Deputy was proactively patrolling near the Borger Shopping center, located in the 1000 Blk of E. 10th St. As he was patrolling the area, he noticed an open door and items piled beside the door. As the Deputy approached the open door, he located a male subject walking outside of the building who was later identified as Alejandro Tovar. Tovar was attempting to call to another subject in the building but was then detained inside of the deputies patrol unit.

www.borgernewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Borger, TX
County
Hutchinson County, TX
Borger, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Shopping Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy