La Crosse, WI

City of La Crosse announces trail closures due to high water

By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse, Parks, Recreation & Forestry is announcing trail closures. Recent rainfall has caused water levels to become high. According to the release from the City of La Crosse, Parks, Recreation & Forestry, the Grand Crossing and Willow Trail located in the La Crosse River Marsh are closed due to high water. The trail closures will remain in effect until the water recedes and repairs can be made.

