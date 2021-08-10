Cancel
Lawrence County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Lawrence The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Embarras River at Lawrenceville affecting Lawrence County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Warning for the Embarras River at Lawrenceville. * From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 27.2 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 30.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Minor agricultural flooding begins. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Embarras River Lawrenceville 30.0 27.2 Mon 7 pm CDT 30.5 29.7 27.1

alerts.weather.gov

