Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Black Realtor, client 'traumatized' by handcuffing at house viewing in Wyoming

By Michael Krafcik
WWMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYOMING, Mich. — Police in one West Michigan city drew their guns and handcuffed a Black man, his son and a Realtor outside a home in Kent County when officers responded to the house on a report of a break-in. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety called it a case of mistaken identity, not racial profiling. Eric Brown, a Relator at Keller Williams Rivertown, called the experience traumatizing. He said he wondered if neighbors would have called the police if he and his client were white.

wwmt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Kent County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Kent County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Guns#Racial Profiling#Racial Injustice#Black Realtor#Police#Wyoming Public Safety#Mercedes#Hyundai#Chevrolet#Greater Grand Rapids#The Realtors Board Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy