Black Realtor, client 'traumatized' by handcuffing at house viewing in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in one West Michigan city drew their guns and handcuffed a Black man, his son and a Realtor outside a home in Kent County when officers responded to the house on a report of a break-in. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety called it a case of mistaken identity, not racial profiling. Eric Brown, a Relator at Keller Williams Rivertown, called the experience traumatizing. He said he wondered if neighbors would have called the police if he and his client were white.