Idealliance Awards Certifications to Konica Minolta for the AccurioPress C4080/C4070

Idealliance, the world’s leading global graphic communications industry association, has awarded Konica Minolta with two system certifications — the Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification and ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification — for the AccurioPress C4080 and C4070. These certifications from Idealliance demonstrate the system’s premier capabilities in both print production and color reproduction according to globally recognized standards in printing and packaging. For the third time in three years, Konica Minolta has achieved Master status for ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification (CRPC1-CRPC6). This is also the company’s third Idealliance certified Digital Electrophotographic Press.