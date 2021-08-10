Cancel
TV Series

Netflix Renews ‘The Circle’ For A Fourth And Fifth Season

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has taken a bit of heat for canceling shows like Grand Army and The Society this year, but they have provided a bit of good news this week. The Circle will return for a third season this fall and it will return for a fourth and fifth season in the coming months. In addition, the streaming giant has renewed Indian Matchmaking and American Barbecue for season two as well. These three shows join a growing slate of reality shows on Netflix like Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle and Selling Sunset.

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

