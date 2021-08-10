Netflix Renews ‘The Circle’ For A Fourth And Fifth Season
Netflix has taken a bit of heat for canceling shows like Grand Army and The Society this year, but they have provided a bit of good news this week. The Circle will return for a third season this fall and it will return for a fourth and fifth season in the coming months. In addition, the streaming giant has renewed Indian Matchmaking and American Barbecue for season two as well. These three shows join a growing slate of reality shows on Netflix like Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle and Selling Sunset.defpen.com
Comments / 0