Roster Moves: Eagles activate Matt Leo; sign Blake Countess

By Chris McPherson
philadelphiaeagles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles announced several roster moves on Monday:. • Eagles activate DE Matt Leo from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The 6-7, 280-pound Leo joined the Eagles in 2019 as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program and spent the entire season on the practice squad. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at the start of Training Camp. The Adelaide, Australia native played in 29 games at Iowa State, contributing 33 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. The 29-year-old Leo started his college career at Arizona Western Community College.

www.philadelphiaeagles.com

