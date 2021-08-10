Cancel
Medical Science

Intermountain Researchers Discover Safe, Effective COVID-19 Treatment

By Jed Boal, KSL TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY, Utah — As COVID-19 surges again across the country, researchers at Intermountain Healthcare have discovered a treatment that reduces severe illness and hospitalization. Since December, they’ve been successfully treating high-risk patients with monoclonal antibodies. Intermountain doctors discovered that treating those patients with monoclonal antibodies reduced severe illness and hospitalizations...

