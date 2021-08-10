Lockdown at Auburn Correctional Facility after inmate attacks officer

A lockdown at the Auburn Correctional Facility in the city of Auburn continued on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the union that represents corrections officers.

That spokesperson said the lockdown was prompted by an incident where a corrections officer was slashed across the face.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment after the attack.

The lockdown period was being used to search the prison for contraband.

As for the inmate, the spokesperson said that the individual was moved to another facility after the incident on Sunday.

“The department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined,” the spokesperson told Syracuse.com. “If warranted, an incident will be referred for outside prosecution.”

Over the last two years lockdowns have been common at Auburn Correctional Facility.

