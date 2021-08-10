Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Police Cuff Black Real Estate Agent, Client At Home

WSJM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — Police in west Michigan handcuffed a real estate agent, his client and that man’s 15-year-old son after a neighbor wrongly reported that the three Black people were breaking into a home. The agent, Eric Brown, told WOOD-TV that the Aug. 1 police response, including two out of five officers who drew their guns, felt aggressive and “threw me back.” The Wyoming Police Department defended the officers’ actions and said they followed protocol for responding to a reported home invasion. A police statement said another Black man with a similar car to the real estate agent’s vehicle was arrested after he went into the house in the Grand Rapids suburb without permission on July 24.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Wyoming, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Real Estate Brokerage#Police#West Michigan#Guns#Racial Injustice#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy