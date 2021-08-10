Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kirill Kaprizov has KHL deal in place if Wild contract not settled

By Brian La Rose
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8jTE_0bMmvucn00
Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, there were reports that CSKA Moscow was interested in bringing back Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov to the KHL if things didn’t go well in terms of negotiating a new contract with Minnesota. While it was widely viewed as posturing, it appears the threat could be a real one as Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports (Twitter link) that CSKA has an agreement in place with the 24-year-old that would be announced on September 1st if an NHL deal can’t be reached by then. He adds that the value of the one-year contract would be in the eight-figure ($USD) range.

It’s worth noting that the KHL threat is the only leverage that Kaprizov has in negotiations. He doesn’t have enough service time to be eligible for an offer sheet nor was he arbitration-eligible. This basically was the only card that his camp can play.

Minnesota’s long-stated intention has been to lock up the Calder Trophy winner to a max-term deal or close to it but that type of term isn’t necessarily ideal for Kaprizov’s camp. Even if the Upper Limit of the salary cap only rises marginally over the next few years, that’s still a bit more money available then than there is now with the potential for more years to be in a cap environment where the escrow owed to owners has been paid off. From his standpoint, then, a short-term contract that takes him to UFA eligibility would be preferable though that clearly wouldn’t work for the Wild.

The end result would appear to be something in the middle as Seravalli notes that a medium-term deal is something that Minnesota is open to working out. Such a contract would buy out a year or two of UFA eligibility while still giving Kaprizov a shot at hitting the open market with a shot at a max-term deal in a financial landscape that projects to be considerably better than it is now.

With more than $19M in cap room per CapFriendly, Wild GM Bill Guerin can easily afford the substantial raise that is coming Kaprizov’s way and the decision to take Kevin Fiala to arbitration sets up the potential for a cheaper short-term agreement there which would give them even more flexibility heading into next season. Of course, that flexibility will be short-lived with the buyout penalties for Ryan Suter and Zach Parise increasing sharply for 2022-23 through 2024-25.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

291
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Bill Guerin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khl#Khl#Cska Moscow#Daily Faceoff#Calder Trophy#Ufa#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Free Agents 2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Brady Tkachuk Rumors and Predictions

The 2021 edition of NHL free agency is already beginning to wind down. The market opened on July 28, and most of the top unrestricted free agents are already off the board. A few notable free agents do remain unsigned—including six-time All-Star center Eric Staal—but some teams may now be more interested in the restricted-free-agent market. It just so happens that there is some recent buzz regarding two intriguing free agents—Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Wild Star Ditches Team For KHL.

The Minnesota Wild and general manager Bill Guerin have had a big offseason dumping some big contracts. While Guerin bought out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, he didn't exactly bring in any huge names. Now it looks like they've possibly lost their top player. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli,...
NHLPioneer Press

What we know, and don’t know, about the Kirill Kaprizov negotiations

Wild general manager Bill Guerin was not available for comment Tuesday as the Minnesota Wild’s fan base fretted over the team’s ability to sign winger Kirill Kaprizov to a contract that would at least get him into camp when it begins next month. Kaprizov, the Calder Trophy winner as the...
NHLzonecoverage.com

Why Isn't Kirill Kaprizov Taking Minnesota's Money?

If you could boil down the Minnesota Wild’s pitch to Kirill Kaprizov this summer into six words, they’d echo Phillip Fry of Futurama fame. Minnesota has offered the Calder-winning superstar a sizable amount of cash to keep him in the organization long-term. Exact terms are unknown, but The Athletic’s Michael Russo has reported the Wild have offered $8.5 to 9 million annually.
NHLYardbarker

Kaprizov Putting Pressure on Wild With One-Year, Big-Money KHL Offer

As per numerous reports, including one from Daily Faceoffs Frank Seravalli , Kirill Kaprizov is now playing a very real offer from the KHL against the Minnesota Wild in an effort to get the Wild to talk an annual AAV and term more to his liking. He’s playing an eight-figure deal against the team which means a resolution might be close or this could get messy.
NHLNBC Sports

KHL offer complicates extension talks with Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild still remain apart in contract negotiations, which has opened the door for the KHL’s CSKA Moscow to entice the reigning NHL rookie of the year back home. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, CSKA, where Kaprizov played for three seasons before coming to the Wild,...
NHLYardbarker

Insiders Claim Kaprizov KHL Offer Is “Worst Bluff in Sports History”

There were reports this week that Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov had a one-year, double-digit deal on the table from the KHL. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff and Michael Russo of The Athletic noted it was unclear what it would mean for negotiations with the Wild, but Seravalli wrote, “the Wild appear ready and willing to talk a medium-term length deal.”
NHLchatsports.com

Kaprizov has ‘tentative agreement’ in KHL, can still sign with Wild

The main star of the 2020-21 Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov, might be heading back to the KHL if he cannot reach an agreement with his NHL team on a new contract before the Russian league’s season begins. Initial hang-up was MIN was only interested in a 7 or 8-year deal...
NHLchatsports.com

Tuesday’s FTB: Kaprizov to the KHL?

It’s the dog days of the off-season and there isn’t much news around so let’s have a quick run down of what I could find then you can go into the comments and argue about hot dogs and V-Tech phones and unlawful comments. First up is the big one: Kirill...
NHLfox9.com

Minnesota Wild fans wait anxiously for team to sign Kirill Kaprizov

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild has made plenty of roster moves this offseason, but the biggest one the team needs to make hasn’t happened yet. Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has already shown he’s not afraid to make bold moves. He bought out the remaining contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who signed identical 13-year deals on July 4, 2012. The Wild has a new star and face of the franchise, and his name is Kirill Kaprizov.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Kirill Kaprizov is busy working out in the rain

While the entire state and every single Minnesota Wild fan across the globe is biting their nails down to their ridged, red tips over the contract negotiations between the team and superstar Kirill Kaprizov, the player is just living life and getting ready for whatever league he plays in next season.
NHLrawcharge.com

Report: Ross Colton and Tampa Bay Lightning settle on two-year contract before arbitration

Ross Colton and the Tampa Bay Lightning were unable to come to terms on a contract for the restricted free agent prior to the deadline for players to file for arbitration. Since they had not, Colton filed for arbitration and the hearing was set for August 16th. With the league’s collective bargaining agreement allowing the two sides to continue to negotiate up until the arbitration hearing date, it meant they could keep talking to each other and find a deal prior to heading into a locked room. And it appears that they have come to an agreement on a new two-year contract with a $1.125 million cap hit.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kevin Fiala, Wild trying to reach deal before Aug. 17 arbitration date

The Wild have made some progress in discussions with RFA winger Kevin Fiala, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic (subscription link). While the 25-year-old didn’t file for arbitration, Minnesota opted to elect to take him to a hearing earlier this month, a move that teams don’t often make as it gives Fiala the right to elect an award that would walk him to unrestricted free agency if he wanted. However, it ensures that he’ll be signed long before training camp. Fiala is coming off a 20-goal, 40-point season that has him well-positioned to earn a sizable raise on the $3 million average annual value he had on his bridge deal. Submissions to the arbitrator will be required on Sunday with the hearing scheduled for Aug. 17, so they’ll need to work quickly to get something done.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Rasmus Dahlin contract update; NHLPA advises players they could lose money if not vaccinated

National Hockey League, Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League Players' Association, Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Eichel, Buffalo, Elliotte Friedman, Don Granato, Cale Makar. Apr 23, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) takes a shot on goal during the second period against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy