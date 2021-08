CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn is a busy man as of late. The filmmaker is currently in the midst of promoting his latest feature, Warner Bros. and DC’s The Suicide Squad, while he’s also overseeing post-production of the spinoff prequel series, Peacemaker. And if that weren’t enough he’s currently prepping to shoot both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Holiday Special. Though he has plenty on his plate, he also has a lot to celebrate as the US premiere of The Suicide Squad has coincided with the anniversary of the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie.