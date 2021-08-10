Cancel
Income Tax

Are you still waiting for your IRS tax refund? Here's how to track your money now

By Katie Teague, Kelsey Fogarty
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the US, many families are still waiting to get their federal income tax refunds. The deposits are taking longer than usual this year. There are a few reasons for this: Stimulus checks, child tax credit payments and the pandemic. If you still haven't received your money, you're not alone. As of June, there were nearly 35 million unprocessed returns reported by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, including those returns that are still being reviewed.

