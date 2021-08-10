Cancel
Griggs County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Griggs, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Griggs; Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN NELSON...NORTHWESTERN GRIGGS AND SOUTHEASTERN EDDY COUNTIES At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McVille, or 36 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Nelson, northwestern Griggs and southeastern Eddy Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST The storms in remote western Yavapai County which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2021-08-15 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile markers 256 and 264. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-16 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gadsden TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Quincy - Chattahoochee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org
Effective: 2021-08-16 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **FRED MOVING NORTHWARD TOWARD THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Franklin and Coastal Wakulla - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Calhoun, Central Walton, Clay, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Decatur, Early, Gadsden, Geneva, Henry, Holmes, Houston, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Miller, North Walton, Seminole, South Walton, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 150 miles south of Panama City or about 140 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola - 27.9N 86.0W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred has turned northward and is continuing to move slowly towards the Florida Panhandle coast. Outer rainbands are beginning to arrive to the coastal areas this morning and will continue to spread inland throughout the day today. Fred is still forecast to make landfall somewhere along the eastern Panhandle coast this evening. A few gusts to hurricane force will be possible within the heavies rain bands just east of the center. Watches and warnings remain unchanged for this advisory package. The primary hazard with Fred continues to be heavy rainfall and flooding. A widespread 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts near 12 inches will be possible across the Florida Panhandle, with a widespread 3 to 5 inches, isolated 9 inches possible for Southeast Alabama, portions of Southwest Georgia, and the western Florida Big Bend. These amounts would likely result in flash flooding and river flooding across the area. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from Tallahassee to Albany and areas westward. The storm surge threat remains unchanged across the are tonight, and the Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for all of Apalachee Bay. Three to five feet of inundation will be possible from Franklin to Taylor County with 2-4 feet of inundation possible along the Dixie County coast. Minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet will be possible along the Panhandle Coast where a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect. Tropical storm force winds will be possible across the region and this may result in downed trees and power lines that could cause a few power outages. In addition a few tornadoes will be possible. Additional hazards will include dangerous marine conditions, deadly rip currents, high surf, and beach erosion. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Panhandle, western Big Bend, and SE Alabama. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend and SW Georgia. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the eastern Florida Panhandle. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts elsewhere across the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, SE Alabama, and SW Georgia. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Apalachee Bay. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Effective: 2021-08-15 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ness A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 23:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Effective: 2021-08-16 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Decatur; Early; Miller; Seminole This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **FRED MOVING NORTHWARD TOWARD THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Franklin and Coastal Wakulla - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Calhoun, Central Walton, Clay, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Decatur, Early, Gadsden, Geneva, Henry, Holmes, Houston, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Miller, North Walton, Seminole, South Walton, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 150 miles south of Panama City or about 140 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola - 27.9N 86.0W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred has turned northward and is continuing to move slowly towards the Florida Panhandle coast. Outer rainbands are beginning to arrive to the coastal areas this morning and will continue to spread inland throughout the day today. Fred is still forecast to make landfall somewhere along the eastern Panhandle coast this evening. A few gusts to hurricane force will be possible within the heavies rain bands just east of the center. Watches and warnings remain unchanged for this advisory package. The primary hazard with Fred continues to be heavy rainfall and flooding. A widespread 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts near 12 inches will be possible across the Florida Panhandle, with a widespread 3 to 5 inches, isolated 9 inches possible for Southeast Alabama, portions of Southwest Georgia, and the western Florida Big Bend. These amounts would likely result in flash flooding and river flooding across the area. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from Tallahassee to Albany and areas westward. The storm surge threat remains unchanged across the are tonight, and the Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for all of Apalachee Bay. Three to five feet of inundation will be possible from Franklin to Taylor County with 2-4 feet of inundation possible along the Dixie County coast. Minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet will be possible along the Panhandle Coast where a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect. Tropical storm force winds will be possible across the region and this may result in downed trees and power lines that could cause a few power outages. In addition a few tornadoes will be possible. Additional hazards will include dangerous marine conditions, deadly rip currents, high surf, and beach erosion. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Panhandle, western Big Bend, and SE Alabama. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend and SW Georgia. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the eastern Florida Panhandle. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts elsewhere across the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, SE Alabama, and SW Georgia. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Apalachee Bay. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Effective: 2021-08-15 21:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile markers 256 and 264. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-16 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Covington TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Andalusia - Opp * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For local information, please refer to: - Covington County EMA: 334-428-2670 or www.covcounty.com/emergency-management-agency - For storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Effective: 2021-08-15 23:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Gusty winds and small hail will still be possible.
Effective: 2021-08-15 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST The storms in remote western Yavapai County which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2021-08-15 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Effective: 2021-08-15 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mohave THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Effective: 2021-08-15 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 257 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Diamond M Ranch, or 46 miles east of Kingman, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cross Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ness; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RICE COUNTY At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneseo, or 7 miles north of Lyons, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyons and Geneseo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 14:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 234 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Williams, or 34 miles north of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters observed quarter sized hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Williams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RICE COUNTY At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons, moving south at 20 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR central Rice county. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Lyons and Geneseo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2021-08-15 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ness A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

