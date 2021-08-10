Severe Weather Statement issued for Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **FRED MOVING NORTHWARD TOWARD THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Franklin and Coastal Wakulla - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Calhoun, Central Walton, Clay, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Decatur, Early, Gadsden, Geneva, Henry, Holmes, Houston, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Miller, North Walton, Seminole, South Walton, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 150 miles south of Panama City or about 140 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola - 27.9N 86.0W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred has turned northward and is continuing to move slowly towards the Florida Panhandle coast. Outer rainbands are beginning to arrive to the coastal areas this morning and will continue to spread inland throughout the day today. Fred is still forecast to make landfall somewhere along the eastern Panhandle coast this evening. A few gusts to hurricane force will be possible within the heavies rain bands just east of the center. Watches and warnings remain unchanged for this advisory package. The primary hazard with Fred continues to be heavy rainfall and flooding. A widespread 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts near 12 inches will be possible across the Florida Panhandle, with a widespread 3 to 5 inches, isolated 9 inches possible for Southeast Alabama, portions of Southwest Georgia, and the western Florida Big Bend. These amounts would likely result in flash flooding and river flooding across the area. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from Tallahassee to Albany and areas westward. The storm surge threat remains unchanged across the are tonight, and the Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for all of Apalachee Bay. Three to five feet of inundation will be possible from Franklin to Taylor County with 2-4 feet of inundation possible along the Dixie County coast. Minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet will be possible along the Panhandle Coast where a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect. Tropical storm force winds will be possible across the region and this may result in downed trees and power lines that could cause a few power outages. In addition a few tornadoes will be possible. Additional hazards will include dangerous marine conditions, deadly rip currents, high surf, and beach erosion. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Panhandle, western Big Bend, and SE Alabama. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend and SW Georgia. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the eastern Florida Panhandle. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts elsewhere across the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, SE Alabama, and SW Georgia. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Apalachee Bay. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.