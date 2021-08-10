Cancel
CNN's Cuomo still in contact with brother Andrew Cuomo during off-air vacation: report

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is reportedly maintaining contact with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo , as the Democrat faces calls to resign and a possible impeachment push from state lawmakers over a sexual misconduct scandal.

The Washington Post on Monday evening, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, reported that the defiant governor is holed up at the executive mansion in Albany while maintaining contact with advisers including his brother and lobbyist Charlie King.

Chris Cuomo, a prime-time anchor at CNN, was mentioned in a report that came from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) office that found the governor sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, including one who in media interviews over the weekend described a groping incident that she believes is grounds for criminal prosecution.

James's report said that when when allegations against Andrew Cuomo first surfaced last winter, the CNN anchor sent him an email in which he proposed lines that were eventually included in a late February statement in response to the allegations.

When the journalist's participation in crisis public relations sessions with his brother first came to light through media reports, Chris Cuomo apologized and said it would not happen again.

"Obviously, I'm aware of what's going on with my brother," he said on March 1. "And obviously, I cannot cover it, because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively. And they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that."

When contacted Monday about the Post's reporting, CNN pointed to previous statements the network has made relative to the anchor's relationship and contacts with his brother.

“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes," the network said in a statement on May 20. "In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother. However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker has said Chris Cuomo “made a mistake” by advising his brother, but declined to suspend him, arguing doing so would be "punishment for the sake of punishing.”

Last week, Chris Cuomo, who has made no mention of his brother's scandal since the state attorney general's report was made public, said he was taking a vacation this week for his birthday.

“Every year I take my birthday week off. I’m looking forward to it,” he said. "I’ll be fishing, I’ll be hanging out with you and I’ll be making memories with the kids.”

