Cavalier County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina, Ramsey, Walsh by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina; Ramsey; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cavalier County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loma, or 9 miles southwest of Langdon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nekoma around 800 PM CDT. Langdon around 810 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Olga, Vang and Walhalla. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 04:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Maricopa County in south central Arizona East Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 1030 AM MST. * At 442 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may result in minor flooding near the Gila River. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Buckeye, Sundad, Painted Rock Dam, Paloma, Hyder, Hassayampa and Arlington. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding and ponding on roads.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile markers 256 and 264. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Gadsden County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Gadsden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gadsden TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Quincy - Chattahoochee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org
Coffee County, ALweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **FRED MOVING NORTHWARD TOWARD THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Franklin and Coastal Wakulla - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Calhoun, Central Walton, Clay, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Decatur, Early, Gadsden, Geneva, Henry, Holmes, Houston, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Miller, North Walton, Seminole, South Walton, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 150 miles south of Panama City or about 140 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola - 27.9N 86.0W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred has turned northward and is continuing to move slowly towards the Florida Panhandle coast. Outer rainbands are beginning to arrive to the coastal areas this morning and will continue to spread inland throughout the day today. Fred is still forecast to make landfall somewhere along the eastern Panhandle coast this evening. A few gusts to hurricane force will be possible within the heavies rain bands just east of the center. Watches and warnings remain unchanged for this advisory package. The primary hazard with Fred continues to be heavy rainfall and flooding. A widespread 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts near 12 inches will be possible across the Florida Panhandle, with a widespread 3 to 5 inches, isolated 9 inches possible for Southeast Alabama, portions of Southwest Georgia, and the western Florida Big Bend. These amounts would likely result in flash flooding and river flooding across the area. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from Tallahassee to Albany and areas westward. The storm surge threat remains unchanged across the are tonight, and the Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for all of Apalachee Bay. Three to five feet of inundation will be possible from Franklin to Taylor County with 2-4 feet of inundation possible along the Dixie County coast. Minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet will be possible along the Panhandle Coast where a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect. Tropical storm force winds will be possible across the region and this may result in downed trees and power lines that could cause a few power outages. In addition a few tornadoes will be possible. Additional hazards will include dangerous marine conditions, deadly rip currents, high surf, and beach erosion. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Panhandle, western Big Bend, and SE Alabama. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend and SW Georgia. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the eastern Florida Panhandle. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts elsewhere across the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, SE Alabama, and SW Georgia. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Apalachee Bay. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Campers and hikers should hustle to higher ground immediately! Stay away from creeks and washes! Foot bridges will be washed out in Supai Campground. Some campsites will be flooded. Campers may be stranded in portions of the campground. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Havasu Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 816 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Havasu Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Havasu Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Havasu Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clay County, GAweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Clay, Decatur, Early, Miller, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Decatur; Early; Miller; Seminole This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **FRED MOVING NORTHWARD TOWARD THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Franklin and Coastal Wakulla - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Calhoun, Central Walton, Clay, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Coffee, Dale, Decatur, Early, Gadsden, Geneva, Henry, Holmes, Houston, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Miller, North Walton, Seminole, South Walton, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 150 miles south of Panama City or about 140 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola - 27.9N 86.0W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred has turned northward and is continuing to move slowly towards the Florida Panhandle coast. Outer rainbands are beginning to arrive to the coastal areas this morning and will continue to spread inland throughout the day today. Fred is still forecast to make landfall somewhere along the eastern Panhandle coast this evening. A few gusts to hurricane force will be possible within the heavies rain bands just east of the center. Watches and warnings remain unchanged for this advisory package. The primary hazard with Fred continues to be heavy rainfall and flooding. A widespread 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts near 12 inches will be possible across the Florida Panhandle, with a widespread 3 to 5 inches, isolated 9 inches possible for Southeast Alabama, portions of Southwest Georgia, and the western Florida Big Bend. These amounts would likely result in flash flooding and river flooding across the area. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from Tallahassee to Albany and areas westward. The storm surge threat remains unchanged across the are tonight, and the Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for all of Apalachee Bay. Three to five feet of inundation will be possible from Franklin to Taylor County with 2-4 feet of inundation possible along the Dixie County coast. Minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet will be possible along the Panhandle Coast where a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect. Tropical storm force winds will be possible across the region and this may result in downed trees and power lines that could cause a few power outages. In addition a few tornadoes will be possible. Additional hazards will include dangerous marine conditions, deadly rip currents, high surf, and beach erosion. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Panhandle, western Big Bend, and SE Alabama. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend and SW Georgia. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the eastern Florida Panhandle. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts elsewhere across the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, SE Alabama, and SW Georgia. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Apalachee Bay. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Covington County, ALweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Covington TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Andalusia - Opp * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For local information, please refer to: - Covington County EMA: 334-428-2670 or www.covcounty.com/emergency-management-agency - For storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Adams County in south central Nebraska * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hastings, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hastings around 645 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Lassen County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California; Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, and Western Mineral Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Higher gusts possible in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours for most locations. Up to 8 hours for exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 828 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carrizo, or 24 miles southwest of Show Low, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fort Apache Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Hanover County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Do not stay in areas subject to flooding when water begins rising. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hanover; Henrico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Hanover County in central Virginia Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 842 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tuckahoe, Laurel, Wyndham, Glen Allen, Short Pump, Elmont and Longdale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 546 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nutrioso, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Crescent Lake, Three Forks and Nutrioso. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 745 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Grand Canyon National Park, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Grand Canyon National Park and Havasupai Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1254 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Congress to 10 miles east of Aguila, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 01:11:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 04:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 315 AM AST. * At 1211 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the coastal waters of south west Puerto Rico. These showers are expected to move inland shortly, resulting in urban and small stream flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Dale County, ALweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Dale by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dale TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Ozark - Fort Rucker * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency - https://ema.alabama.gov
Decatur County, GAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bainbridge * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency - https://ready.ga.gov
Decatur County, GAweather.gov

