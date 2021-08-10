Abbott asks Texas hospitals to postpone elective procedures to free beds for latest Covid surge

In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday called on Texas hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective procedures in order to clear more beds for the state’s latest flood of Covid patients.

Abbott also said Texas’ Department of State Health Services is working to find out-of-state medical workers to help with the latest surge — a reversal from July, when the state said it would not send additional health care workers to help hospitals battle the latest outbreak.

The governor is also directing the health agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional Covid-19 antibody infusion centers to help treat patients already infected with the virus. Texas will also work to increase vaccine availability, the statement said.

“The State of Texas is taking action to combat the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and ensure that our hospitals and communities have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus,” Abbot said. “Texans can help bolster our efforts by getting vaccinated against Covid-19. The Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus.”

Over the weekend, Austin officials warned that the city’s Covid situation was “dire.”

In an alert sent via text, email, phone call and social media, Austin residents received this message Saturday: “The Covid-19 situation in Austin is dire. Healthcare facilities are open but resources are limited due to a surge in cases.”

But the governor didn’t budge Monday on his refusal to issue business restrictions or to allow schools and local jurisdictions to issue mask mandates. In March, Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting mask mandates by all government entities. Earlier Monday , the school districts of Dallas and Houston, the state's largest, said they wished to defy the state on masks.

Texas’ seven-day average for new cases was 13,708 on Sunday, up from 1,710 on July 9, according to Covid Act Now. There were almost 9,600 people hospitalized on Saturday, and 28 deaths on Sunday.