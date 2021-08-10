One injured in train vs. auto collision in Richmond
One person sustained serious injuries after a Capitol Corridor train collided with a vehicle in Richmond Monday morning. Richmond police officers responded to the scene of the train crossing at Chesley Avenue at 7:34 a.m., police Capt. Al Walle reported on social media. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and his front passenger suffered serious injuries, Walle said. The “morning commuter drove around the railroad crossing arm and was struck by the approaching train,” the police captain said.richmondstandard.com
