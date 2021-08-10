One injured in train vs. auto collision in Richmond

A woman was shot in the leg while attempting to sell a French Bulldog puppy to the suspect in Richmond Friday evening, police said. Officers responded to Fleming Avenue and Ells Street about 6:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting and learned the woman had met with the suspect, described as a woman in her 20s, in order to sell her a puppy, according to Richmond police Capt. Al Walle. The suspect pistol-whipped the victim, stole her dog and shot her in the leg, Walle said.