Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, CA

One injured in train vs. auto collision in Richmond

By Mike Aldax
Posted by 
The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person sustained serious injuries after a Capitol Corridor train collided with a vehicle in Richmond Monday morning. Richmond police officers responded to the scene of the train crossing at Chesley Avenue at 7:34 a.m., police Capt. Al Walle reported on social media. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and his front passenger suffered serious injuries, Walle said. The “morning commuter drove around the railroad crossing arm and was struck by the approaching train,” the police captain said.

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 0

The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Richmond, CA
Traffic
Richmond, CA
Accidents
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Capitol Corridor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Toddler injured in Richmond shooting

A 14-month-old child was brought to Kaiser Hospital in Richmond with a gunshot graze wound to the abdomen on Thursday following a shooting on Shane Drive, police said. The toddler was listed in stable condition. Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to the 3000 block of Shane Drive after the...
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Driver charged with injuring pedestrian while doing ‘donuts’ in Richmond

An injury collision involving a driver who was allegedly spinning donuts at a Richmond intersection last month has resulted in felony charges, according to police. On Tuesday, July 13, officers responded to the 1500 block of Esmond Avenue about a hit-and-run collision with injuries, police said. Officers determined the driver of a black Ford Mustang had lost control while spinning donuts at a nearby intersection and hit a parked car, which caused the parked car to hit an innocent pedestrian who had been standing nearby, police said. The pedestrian suffered major injuries but is expected to survive, police said.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Woman shot in leg while trying to sell puppy in Richmond

A woman was shot in the leg while attempting to sell a French Bulldog puppy to the suspect in Richmond Friday evening, police said. Officers responded to Fleming Avenue and Ells Street about 6:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting and learned the woman had met with the suspect, described as a woman in her 20s, in order to sell her a puppy, according to Richmond police Capt. Al Walle. The suspect pistol-whipped the victim, stole her dog and shot her in the leg, Walle said.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond’s Queen Flora celebrates rich life at 103

One of Richmond’s most beloved centengenarians is celebrating her 103rd birthday today. Mrs. Flora Evans’ life in Richmond reads like a history book spanning the decades with a particular item of note leaping from the page: her seasonings contribute to the success of one of the city’s favorite BBQ joints, CJ’s BBQ and Fish Restaurant, owned by her son, Charles Evans.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Man shot in foot over alleged debt in Richmond

A man was shot in the foot at 15th Street and Chanslor Avenue in Richmond just before 8 a.m. Friday morning, police said. Richmond police responded to the intersection about the shooting and learned the victim was confronted by another man over an unpaid debt. The victim denied owing the suspect money and was shot in the foot, police said.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond public safety officials bond with neighbors at NNO block parties

Richmond residents partied with their city’s police officers and firefighters Tuesday night along with the other people who help keep them safe — their neighbors. It was part of the city’s 21st annual National Night Out (NNO) celebration, which was canceled last year and scaled back this year due to the pandemic. While this year’s NNO didn’t include a caravan, public safety officials, civic leaders and community groups visited various block parties around the city. Events were well-attended, with fun activities citywide.
TrafficPosted by
The Richmond Standard

BART returns to ‘near-regular’ service

Starting today, BART is operating at service levels nearing pre-pandemic levels, with increased frequencies, the extension of closing times from 9 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Saturdays and increased direct trips to SFO on weekdays. Weekday service now operates from 5 a.m. to midnight, with 5-line service and 15-minute frequencies...
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

One killed, two injured in Richmond shootings Sunday

Two shootings in Richmond on Sunday claimed the life of one person and injured two others, a police captain said. At 6:34 p.m. Sunday, officers were alerted to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 500 block of Macdonald Avenue, Richmond police Capt. Al Walle reported. As they were responding to the scene, two gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital. One of the victims died at the hospital and the second was in serious-stable condition.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Pickleball courts coming to Booker T. Anderson Park in Richmond

The tennis courts at Booker T. Anderson, Jr. Park in Richmond are set to transition into multi-use courts that allow for both tennis and pickle ball. On Tuesday, Richmond City Council approved a plan to use a $5,000 Chevron Richmond Environmental and Community Investment (ECIA) mini-grant provided to the East Bay Pickleball Association (EBPA) to fund the Richmond park’s transition to multi-use courts.
San Pablo, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo hosting Dumpster Day for city residents

San Pablo’s Public Works Department is hosting a Dumpster Day on Saturday enabling city residents to get rid of old items. What’s not accepted: mattresses, electronic devices, tires, batteries and all hazardous materials. Commercial vehicles and moving trucks will not be allowed, and personal vehicles will be limited to two cubic yards.
El Cerrito, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Berkeley man arrested for armed robbery at El Cerrito Valero

A Berkeley man was arrested over the weekend in connection with an armed robbery that occurred the previous week at the Valero gas station in El Cerrito, police said. At about 11:11 a.m. on July 12, El Cerrito police responded to the gas station at 11687 San Pablo Ave. just north of Cutting Boulevard on a report of an armed robbery and learned the victim had a chain and watch stolen at gunpoint after letting the suspect borrow his cellphone, police said.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Fallen Con Fire firefighters honored with radio call, moment of silence

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) paid tribute to two fallen firefighters on Wednesday morning with a radio call and moment of silence. To honor their heroism, a radio call was broadcast across all Con Fire radio channels at 8 a.m., followed by a moment of silence. Then at 9 a.m., Con Fire conducted a brief remembrance ceremony at its Memorial Wall on the Training and Safety Campus in Concord.
Pinole, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Driver in crash on Pinole Valley Road cited for DUI

The driver of a vehicle that overturned on Pinole Valley Road and Henry Avenue in Pinole on Friday was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. The accident occurred about 4:50 p.m. Police learned the car was traveling north on Pinole Valley Road when it collided with a parked car and rolled over onto its side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy