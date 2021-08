Contract details for new Missouri Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois have been released by the school. The terms of the agreement are her salary will be $800,000 per year guaranteed for six years, with $150,000 per year deferred compensation if she finishes the contract, and up to $150,000 per year in incentives, Power Mizzou reported. She will start Aug. 15th, and the contract runs through June 30, 2027.