Sunrise Will Release 20th Anniversary Scryed Artbook And Drama CD
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of s-CRY-ed, also known as Scryed, Sunrise will release numerous pieces of new merchandise, such as a drama CD and an art book. The art book and drama CD cost 12,100 JPY (~$110). Pre-orders will be open until November 7, 2021. They will ship out around January 28, 2022. In addition, those who put in pre-orders through Movic can receive a bonus Ryuho postcard. [Thanks, Famitsu!]www.siliconera.com
