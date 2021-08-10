Sunrise Will Release 20th Anniversary Scryed Artbook And Drama CD

A special livestream of her debut album is presented by Moment House. Michelle Branch has announced The Spirit Room – 20th Anniversary Livestream, a one-night-only performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album The Spirit Room. Presented by the premium digital live platform Moment House on September 10th at 9 pm ET, the event will see the multi-platinum selling artist perform the record in its entirety in an intimate solo acoustic setting. Fans will have the ability to purchase limited edition merchandise, virtual meet and greets and an exclusive Q&A session with Branch on the night of the livestream, making for a truly interactive experience. Tickets are available now via Moment House.