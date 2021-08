Production for Below Deck Mediterranean has an uncanny way of throwing Captain Sandy Yawn for a loop when it comes to yacht chefs. We’ve seen completely unqualified chefs with a penchant for the political rhetoric of a former KGB agent turned Russian dictator, only hired to put the first female in the galley. Mila Kolomeitsevadidn’t last long. Then there were the adequate, but sensitive types like Kiko Lorran who only needed some support and freedom to cook in his style. Adam Glick had a glitch with onions, but otherwise consistent with his food. His moods were a different story, but he kept himself in check enough not to quit every time he had a rough day.