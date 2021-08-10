City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting August 9th, 2021

View more in
Mount Carmel, IL|seillinoisnews.com
City Council Meeting on August 23
City of Mount Carmel recently issued the following announcement. Open and honest government is the cornerstone of American democracy, and it can only be achieved through the free exchange of information between the government and its citizens. Open Meetings Act is designed to ensure that public business is conducted in...
Madison County, IL|Posted byRiverBender.com
Haine Pulls Budget Increase Proposal, But Matter Will Likely Resurface Again At Future Meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - A proposal to increase the budget for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office by more than $1 million was pulled from the County Board Finance Committee agenda Thursday, but a spokesman for State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said the matter will come up again at a future meeting. Haine has discussed raising his budget by about 22 percent, of which $790,000 would come from the county’s general fund. The general fund is from revenue from property taxes Continue Reading
Alton, IL|Posted byRiverBender.com
Alton Mayor Publicly Supports Community Center Proposal, Announces Committee To Work Out Details
ALTON - Riverbender Community Center Volunteer Executive Director John Hentrich has presented a proposal to the City Of Alton and its Aldermen for consideration. Hentrich's proposal is to donate all of the Riverbender Community Center assets, inventory, furnishings, equipment, games, computers, and cash reserves to the City of Alton with the understanding that the Park and Recreation Department will operate and provide similar services to teens in the existing facility located at 200 W. 3rd Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MO|Posted byRiverBender.com
City Of St. Louis To Host Warrant Forgiveness Days With On-site Vaccination Opportunities In Partnership With Courts, Circuit Attorney Office
ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced that the City of St. Louis will partner with the Municipal Courts, Circuit Courts, and Circuit Attorney’s Office to host the fourth consecutive Warrant Forgiveness Days, a proactive initiative designed to reduce arrests for outstanding bench warrants and encourage more individuals to get vaccinated. The limited-time program will take place Friday, August 27th at the Circuit Court and both Friday, August 27th and Saturday, August 28th from 8 a.m Continue Reading
Plano, IL|kendallcountytimes.com
City of Plano Committee of the Whole met July 26
City of Plano Committee of the Whole met July 26. 2. Approve Advertising To Hire A New Crossing Guard. 3. Approval To Hire 2 Employees For The Street Department. 10. Salary Adjustment For Logan Atkinson From $ 21.32 To $ 21.75. 11. CITIZEN'S COMMENTS. 12. Aldermen Comments/Questions. https://www.cityofplanoil.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07262021-1540?html=true.
Sandwich, IL|dekalbtimes.com
City of Sandwich Committee of the Whole Council Met June 7
City of Sandwich Committee of the Whole Council Met June 7. Mayor Latham called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM. Present: Mayor Latham, City Clerk Ii, Aldermen Fritsch, Holcomb, Johnson, Killey, Kreinbrink, Littlebrant, Robinson & Whitecotton. Also Present: City Attorney Harrill, Department of Public Works / City Engineer Horak,...
Collinsville, IL|Metro East Sun
Cool Cities Committee Meeting on August 16
City of Collinsville recently issued the following announcement. Address: 125 South Center Street Collinsville, Illinois 62234. The monthly Cool Cities Committee meeting is held at City Hall on the 3rd Monday at 7:00pm. Original source can be found here.
Wausau, WI|wsau.com
Wausau City Council Passes “We Are Wausau” Resolution, Refers Environmental Justice Resolution to a Committee of the Whole
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Two resolutions that have prompted much community discussion had two different outcomes on Tuesday evening. Tuesday evening the Wausau City Council held lengthy discussions on two resolutions that also included over an hour of public comment at the beginning of the meeting. One of the resolutions was the “We Are Wausau” resolution that was recently reworked from the city’s version of the “A Community for All” resolution originally proposed by the Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission.
Edmonds, WA|myedmondsnews.com
It’s committee meeting night, so city council to meet virtually Aug. 10
The Edmonds City Council will meet virtually for its second Tuesday committee meetings, starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 via Zoom. Following the committee meetings, the council will have a virtual council business meeting starting at 8:30 p.m. to discuss bond financing. After 16 months of virtual meetings due to...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Public Safety Local Income Tax Committee will meet on August 13
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Public Safety Local Income Tax Committee will meet on August 13 at 11 a.m. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom at this link. Materials prepared for this meeting will be posted and made available here before the start of the meeting at this link.
Antigo, WI|antigotimes.com
City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 8/11/21
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:. 1. Approving Downtown Fifth Avenue Project Change Order No 2. 2. Selection of a Consulting Firm for the submittal of a Community Development Block Grant – Public Facilities (CDBG-PF) Application for the Anticipated Reconstruction of Edison Street from 6th to 9th Avenues.
Ocean City, MD|Ocean City Today
Ocean City Standing Committees set August agendas
Several Ocean City standing committee meetings are expected to take place over the next two weeks. Here’s what they plan to discuss:. The Police Commission plans to meet on Monday at 9 a.m.at the Public Safety Building and discuss the pop-up rally scheduled for September, as well as where the OCPD stands on getting its officers outfitted with body-worn cameras. Additionally, Chief Ross Buzzuro plans to give his monthly update of crime statistics. A closed session is scheduled to take place to discuss “public security.”
Rapid City, SD|Rapid City Journal
City Council to return to regular committee meetings in September
The Rapid City Council will return to two committee meetings before a council meeting Sept. 14-15. The council voted 8-0 Monday to return to separate Public Works and Legal and Finance committee meetings rather than holding them together as a working session. The working sessions went into effect in November...
Childersburg, AL|sylacauganews.com
Childersburg City Council meeting – August, 3 2021
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Childersburg City Council met on Tuesday, August 3 at 6:00 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:. The Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-26, which authorizes Mayor Ken Wesson to file an Alabama Historic Grant Application for sidewalk steps and brick walkway repairs at the Rainwater House and execute all required documents.
Fort Scott, KS|fortscott.biz
FS City Commission Meets in Special Session August 5
The Fort Scott City Commission will have a special meeting August 5, 2021, at 6:00 PM at City Hall, 123 S. Main, Fort Scott, Kansas. This meeting is open to the public. This meeting will also be made available via the City’s you tube channel at City of Fort Scott.
Jerseyville, IL|Posted byRiverBender.com
Jerseyville City Center Park Improvements - Construction Nearing Completion
JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville City Center Park improvements construction is nearing completion. Upgrading infrastructure is a first step in building for the future. As part of the City of Jerseyville long-term Capital Improvement Plan, the safe and efficient movement of residential, business, and industrial traffic are key priorities, as well as adequate parking facilities for residents and visitors. The City Center Park Parking Lot improvements project involved reconstructing nearly a full Cit Continue Reading
Madison County, IL|Posted byRiverBender.com
COVID-19 Numbers: Madison County Positivity Rate Drops, Other Area Counties Higher, Plus Statewide Report
SPRINGFIELD – The Madison County seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped this week to 9.06 percent after hovering over the 10 percent mark for a period of time. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of all those who have been tested. IDPH reports a total of 76% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated. Madison County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, Continue Reading
Deerfield Beach, FL|Observer Newspaper Online
DB City Commission Meeting – August 17
The Deerfield Beach City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Ave. A quorum of the City Commission will be physically present at the meeting and the city will be utilizing communications media technology with most city staff participating through video conferencing.
Food & Drinks|The Post and Courier
County Council vice chairman purchases Dave's Grill & Grocery
The purchase of Dave’s Grill & Grocery in Couchton is the start of what Andrew Siders hopes will be something much bigger. “I plan to grow this one and then start doing more Dave’s stores,” he said. “This will be the beginning of a chain. I have in my mind 10 stores throughout the state, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
Seneca County, OH|Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune
SC Republican committees to meet
Seneca County Republican Central and Executive committees will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center. The meeting will feature discussion of the Aug. 20 judicial fundraiser event with U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green and many others at the ballroom in Meadowbrook Park, Bascom. The Seneca County Fair, media relations, school board and other business will also be discussed at the meeting.
