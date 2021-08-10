Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Portable Air Conditioner Makes Homes Feel Like a 'Walk-In Fridge Cooler,' and It's $349 Off

By Sanah Faroke
Posted by 
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When the heat ramps up, an air conditioner is the one appliance that can significantly lower the temperature in your home. A window unit is great, however, a portable air conditioner can cool down your space and be moved from one room to the next without intense installation. Right now, you can get the Whynter Portable Air Conditioner that'll make your home feel "cool all summer" for $349 off — it's a deal you won't want to miss.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

122K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Air#Central Air#Clean Air#Celebrity Fashion#Ac#Orig#Amazon Com#Silvershield#People S Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
University, FLmor-tv.com

How to get rid of annoying flies inside and outside of your house

Spotting a random fly in your home is pretty normal. But when you suddenly start seeing the buzzing pests everywhere, it’s time to take action. Technically, flies can breed inside your home, but the odds are pretty high that they’re coming in from the outside, says entomologist Dr. Roberto M. Pereira, an insect research scientist with the University of Florida. Most commonly, flies will make their way in through torn window screens and open doors, and they love to linger around mulch piles (which they breed in) or garbage cans stored near points of entry.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
LifestylePosted by
FIRST For Women

This $3 Household Spray Will Make Any Set-In Carpet Stain Disappear Like Magic

Do you have a carpet stain in your house that you’ve tried to clean again and again, but it just won’t budge? It can feel like the unsightly splotch is laughing at you every time you scrub it and it remains stubbornly attached to the fibers not matter what cleaner you use. It turns out, you should be reaching for a different type of product to get the job done: a trusty can of WD-40.
AnimalsSunderland Echo

Keep flies from entering your home with genius 1p coin, herbs and oil tricks

After months of rain the UK has finally been enjoying some much needed sunshine, with temperatures reaching a scorching 30C during this week’s heatwave. The heat may have died off a bit over the weekend, but the weather is still forecast to remain warm meaning more sweltering nights with the windows wide open can be expected.
ElectronicsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This in Your Home, Throw It Out Immediately

Keeping the air in your home clean has felt that much more essential throughout the COVID pandemic. While stuck at home, many people bought new dehumidifiers or air purifiers, or dusted off old ones they had in the basement. The vast majority of these devices are safe to use, but you may want to check to see what you've got plugged in. Recently, close to two million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to a significant risk of danger. Read on to make sure you're not currently using one of the recalled dehumidifiers.
Home & Gardenamericastestkitchen.com

This 10-Minute Cleaning Routine Makes a Kitchen Look 10 Times Cleaner

Kitchen need a cleaning? Focus on the busiest place in the kitchen. (Hint: It’s not the stovetop.) Kitchens get dirty. When we talk about cleaning it up, most people talk about the stovetop or the countertops. But those aren’t always the right places to focus. You should clean your kitchen...
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Clean Your Window and Sliding Door Tracks With This Easy 2-Ingredient Solution

How often do you clean your window and sliding door tracks? If you’re like most people, you probably wipe down the glass on your windows and doors and mop the floor around them, but those tracks most likely sit there untouched. However, they can actually bring a lot of dirt and debris into your home if you don’t start incorporating them into your regular upkeep routine. Luckily, there’s an incredibly easy two-ingredient fix to make them shine like new.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

8 Things You Should Never Put in the Washing Machine

The washing machine takes a beating. We toss in loads of dirty clothes, pour in some soap and hit the start button. It’s all too easy to set it and forget it. Both the washing machine and clothes are expensive, however, and deserve to be treated properly. That’s why there are some things that should never be put in the washing machine. Have you made the mistake of putting any of these items in there?
ElectronicsPosted by
Tyla

This Simple Fan Trick Will Help You Sleep Better

In this weather, we will take absolutely any cooling down tips we can get. We've put our bedding in the freezer, had a cold shower before bed and even frozen our hot water bottles. But an expert has now presented another tip which is so simple, and is meant to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy