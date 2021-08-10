New COVID-19 TEA guidance has Central Texas parents in uproar

With school right around the corner, Central Texas parents are speaking out against the new COVID-19 guidance released to school districts. The TEA set new guidelines when it comes to positive tests and contact tracing.

School is supposed to be a safe place. You drop your kids off and are assured they are going to be okay.

The countdown begins for Kasey and Brandy Neimeier when they send their four-year-old granddaughter, Sapphire, to Pre-K. Normally, it's a time to be excited but this year it feels like the opposite.

"I was highly infuriated," Brandy Neimeier said.

Last week, the TEA released new guidance when it comes to COVID-19. As part of that, schools do not have to contact trace and inform parents of a COVID-19 positive case.

"It's not fair to parents who are trying to keep their kids safe to not know who is carrying COVID," Brandy Neimeier said.

Waco ISD is currently meeting to determine what the next step is for them. 30 minutes south, Temple ISD is in the same boat.

"School districts are meeting and you know ... we got this guidance last week late," Bobby Ott Temple ISD Superintendent said.

Ott said even though the TEA is not requiring tracing and transparency, the district will continue as planned.

"It would be very difficult to stand in front of families and we are being diligent in safety and not do contact tracing," Ott said.

Another issue for the Neieimer's - quarantine.

If a school does choose to contact trace, parents can still their child to school even if they were exposed. The concern stems from vaccinations. If you are under the age of 12, you can not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.