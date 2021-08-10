Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

DoJ investigating police involved shooting in Bakersfield

By JaNell Gore, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 6 days ago
California Attorney General, Rob Bonta announced Monday that the California Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Bakersfield and reviews it for potential criminal liability following Assembly Bill 1506.

The shooting resulted in the death of one person after Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to multiple disturbance reports that started around 12:35 am, Saturday morning. BPD officers were also reportedly involved in a short vehicle pursuit.

Following notification by BPD, the California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California was immediately deployed to the scene.

Alongside BPD, the California Department of Justice is investigating the incident. Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

KERO 23 ABC News

Officials speak on the rise in violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to 23ABC’s homicide tracker, there have been eight homicides in the last week in Bakersfield. "Ultimately it comes down to that there is a problem with violence in our community. It is not unique to Bakersfield, nationally we are seeing an elevation in that,” said Sergeant Robert Pair with Bakersfield Police Department.

