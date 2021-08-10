DoJ investigating police involved shooting in Bakersfield

California Attorney General, Rob Bonta announced Monday that the California Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Bakersfield and reviews it for potential criminal liability following Assembly Bill 1506.

The shooting resulted in the death of one person after Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to multiple disturbance reports that started around 12:35 am, Saturday morning. BPD officers were also reportedly involved in a short vehicle pursuit.

Following notification by BPD, the California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California was immediately deployed to the scene.

Alongside BPD, the California Department of Justice is investigating the incident. Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.