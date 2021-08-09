Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

NEW TO YOUTUBE | Hilary Hahn Performs Dvorak Violin Concerto

theviolinchannel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis concert was performed in an empty hr-Sendesaal Frankfurt on April 22, 2021. Hahn, one of the world's preeminent soloists, returned from a yearlong 2019-2020 sabbatical amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, over a year since the pandemic first hit, orchestras in some parts of the world are beginning to bring performances back to their concert halls.

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Hahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violin Concerto#Dvorak#The Violin Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicviolinist.com

Mozart violin concerto autographs

August 5, 2021, 1:32 PM · Are the original manuscripts available on IMSLP for free download? I'm not seeing them but I could be missing them. Would they be helpful to refer for bowings/articulations?. Replies (3) Edited: August 6, 2021, 3:10 AM · The Mozart 5 manuscript, which is in...
Musicclassical-music.com

Vivaldi: Violin Concertos, Vol. 9

Violin Concertos, Vol. 9 – Le nuove vie: RV 194, 211, 281, 283, 346 & 365. Boris Begelman (violin); Concerto Italiano/Rinaldo Alessandrini. Here is Volume 9 in the stimulating series of violin concertos which form part of Naïve’s ‘Vivaldi Edition’. Le nuove vie, that is to say, new directions, refers to Vivaldi’s response to changing tastes in music which were taking place around the 1720s. Most, if not all the concertos assembled on the disc belong to this period even if they cannot be assigned precise dates.
Musicclassical-music.com

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1; 16 Waltzes

Emmanuel Despax, *Miho Kawashima (piano); BBC Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Litton. That fortissimo drum roll, that abrasive string figure, those scarifying trills – no piano concerto by Beethoven, Mendelssohn or Chopin had ever opened with such an onslaught. We tend to forget how unsettlingly innovative the supposedly ‘conservative’ Brahms must have sounded to early audiences – the more so as the unprecedented length and breadth of the 25-year old’s D minor Piano Concerto first unfolded in 1859.
Musicclassical-music.com

Copland • Debussy • Lutosławski • Nielsen: Clarinet Concertos

Copland: Clarinet Concerto; Debussy: Première rhapsodie*; Lutosławski: Dance Preludes; Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto. Blaž Šparovec (clarinet); Odense Symphony Orchestra/Anna Skryleva, *Vincenzo Milletarì. Orchid Classics ORC100168 61:22 mins. The clarinet prizewinner of the 2019 Carl Nielsen International Competition, Slovenian Blaž Šparovec, gives here a lustrous performance of Nielsen’s superb Clarinet. Concerto –...
Musicclassical-music.com

Prokofiev: Cello Concerto; Cello Sonata; Ballade

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari. Sheffield-born Sinhalese cellist Rohan de Saram, better known these days as a former member of the Arditti Quartet, was one of the few in the 1970s to record Prokofiev’s first version of what became the Symphony Concerto, shaped by the young Rostropovich and exclusively championed by him up to his death. Though the two works for cello and orchestra have different opus numbers, there’s no denying (unless you’re Steven Isserlis) that the final form improves upon the original in every way – until we get to the cadenza of the 1938 work’s finale and its fascinating closing stages, which are utterly different from the flying exuberance of the Symphony Concerto. Here Saram’s near-perfect intonation and his introspective cast, not always an asset when thrusting forward movement is needed, come into their own. The personable playing of the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic under Anatole Fistoulari also makes a good case for the implosion of the argument; the lost soul of the original concerto, which sometimes seems to meander overmuch, is very much part of its character.
Musicclassical-music.com

Philip Glass • Nico Muhly: Violin Concerto etc

Philip Glass: The Orchard (arr. violin and piano)*; String Quartet No. 3 ‘Mishima’ (arr. string orchestra); Nico Muhly: Shrink. Pekka Kuusisto (violin), *Nico Muhly (piano); Norwegian Chamber Orchestra. Pentatone PTC 5186 745 47:51 mins. Much has been made of Nico Muhly’s connection with Philip Glass, for whom he once worked...
Musicclassical-music.com

Karłowicz: Violin Concerto; Rebirth Symphony

Alena Baeva (violin); Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Grzegorz Nowak. The composer most representative of the ideals of the Young Poland artistic movement, Mieczysław Karłowicz died tragically at the age of 32 in a 1909 avalanche in his beloved Tatra mountains. He had settled at the foot of the Tatras in Zakopane in 1907, eager equally to shake off the conservatism of Warsaw’s musical establishment and to indulge his non-musical passions of photography, skiing and mountaineering. It was there that he wrote his greatest tone poems, the works on which his reputation really rests, but his earlier output also includes an important Violin Concerto and a symphony, Rebirth.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | Violinist Vijay Gupta's New Album "When The Violin"

Violinist, speaker, and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta announced the release of his album "When The Violin" on the newly created label, Vidya Projects. The label was named after "Vidya," a phrase from a prayer to Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning and music. The album features works for solo...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

FLASHBACK FRIDAY | VC Young Artist María Dueñas Performs Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in 2014

"I felt extremely excited to be performing with the Orchestra whose concerts I had always attended as a child," VC Young Artist María told The Violin Channel. "I have very vivid memories of that concert," she added. "It was a responsibility because no other child had debuted there before, but I also felt extremely proud that I was getting closer to achieving my dreams of becoming a soloist. Andrea Marcon was also very supportive."
Theater & Dancemusictimes.com

Asher Laub Is Mixing Live Violin Music with World-class Breakdancing Performances

If you're looking for a unique musician to add to your music playlists or hire for a corporate event, Asher Laub and his crew are worth considering. Asher is a specialist in trans-genre improvisation who combines both his skills as a violin player and electronic music producer when putting together unique live performances. These are often accompanied by performances from world-class breakdancers.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Kareem Roustom's New Violin Concerto

Commissioned by Dallas Symphony Orchestra's (DSO) principal second violinist, Angela Fuller Heyde, the piece was premiered on May 13th, 2021 by the DSO, Heyde, and conductor Gemma New. Syrian-born American composer Kareem Roustom wrote his second violin concerto "In memory of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and far too...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Gidon Kremer & Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra

We’re coming to you from Ansbach, Germany with violinist Gidon Kremer, pianist Georgijs Osokins, vibraphonist Andrei Pushkarev, and the Kremerata Baltica Chamber Orchestra. The orchestra was founded by Kremer in 1997 to foster outstanding young musicians from the three Baltic States: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The ensemble and its founder...
Musicwtju.net

Tadeusz Paciorkiewicz Violin Concertos in Bracing Performances

According to Polish composer Tadeusz Paciorkiewicz, “even the best craftsmanship and compositional skills are only a means. to achieve the goal of expressing a work.” That philosophy is very much evident in this recording of his music. it features his 1955 Violin Concerto and his 1983 Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | German Composer Bernd Alois Zimmermann Died in 1970

Zimmerman passed away by suicide on this day 51 years ago. He was 52 years old. Zimmermann’s signature work is his opera "Die Soldaten," which is regarded as one of the most important German operas of the 20th century. Employing a wide range of compositional methods, including twelve-tone row and...
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: The Life of a Violin

John Corigliano won an Oscar for his score for the film The Red Violin, which traces the life of a fictional violin's 300 year journey to the present day. We'll enjoy Corigliano's Caprices from The Red Violin during our music today, beginning at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Theater & Dancetheviolinchannel.com

VC GIVEAWAY | Win 1 of 5 VC Artist Bomsori Kim's New CD: "Violin on Stage"

The Violin Channel, in conjunction with Deutsche Grammophon, is this week giving away five personally autographed copies of VC Artist Bomsori Kim's "Violin on Stage" CD. The CD features pieces from Wieniawski, Tchaikovsky, Waxman, Gluck, Massenet, and Saint-Saëns. "The album 'Violin on Stage' is about music for opera and ballet,"...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Italian Conductor Gianluigi Gelmetti has Died, Aged 75

Born in Rome in 1945, Gelmetti studied at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia. At age 16, he was noticed by Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, who let him conduct an orchestra rehearsal and soon after became his teacher. Gelmutti also studied with Franco Ferrara and Hans Swarowsky. Gelmetti made debuts...
Performing Artstheviolinchannel.com

Ravinia Festival Honors Bernstein with New Immersive Theater Show

Illinois' Ravinia Festival — the oldest outdoor music festival in the United States — is celebrating the legacy of American composer Leonard Bernstein with an immersive theater experience. The permanent exhibit, which is now fully open to the public, includes a 10-minute video production that plays in the festival's new...
Rochester, NYtheviolinchannel.com

All-Black Classical Symphony to Perform at New York's Carnegie Hall

The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra — an ensemble that aims to connect and support professional classical music of African descent through community and performance — will make its Carnegie Hall debut in April. The concert will be part of the 2022 Gateways Music Festival, in association with the Eastman School...

Comments / 0

Community Policy