Ooh, that feeling of anticipation when you're browsing Panera's bagel baskets to decide which pick you're in the mood for. But, if you're like a lot of bagel lovers, you know "bagel" is synonymous with "serious carbs." We're here to help: After Panera Bread's announcement last week that their company is about to go bigger, we teamed with a dietitian to research the Panera bagels (and cream cheese choices!) that are safe bets, if you're being mindful of your weight and health… as well as the one Panera bagel you should probably save for super-special occasions.