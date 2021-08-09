Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TREASURIES-Yields rise on record job openings, Fed taper talk

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on. stronger-than-expected employment gains in July added to the. narrative of an improving labor market. highest level since July 16 at 1.324%, was last up 2.9 basis. points at 1.317%. On Friday, it climbed to a two-week high of. 1.305% after...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Treasuries#Consumer Price Index#Fed#Reuters#The U S Federal Reserve#The U S Labor Department#Labor Turnover Survey#Drw Trading#The U S Treasury#Jp Morgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Down as U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls, Trims Fed Taper Bets

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Monday morning in Asia, remaining near a one-week low. The U.S. currency slumped the most in almost seven weeks on Friday after a sharp fall in. U.S. consumer confidence lessened the likelihood of a tighter U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy. The U.S. Dollar...
U.S. PoliticsNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3.5 basis points to 1.262% at 4:05 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 2 basis points, falling to 1.928%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.
Business985theriver.com

Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers on Monday, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals,...
BusinessLeader-Telegram

U.S. inflation forecast rising well over Fed's target figure

The supply constraints plaguing the U.S. recovery show few signs of dissipating any time soon, weighing on growth and stoking inflation. Forecasters lowered economic growth projections for this year and lifted inflation expectations into 2022 across a variety of metrics, according to Bloomberg’s latest monthly survey of economists. Ongoing supply...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan sheds gains after disappointing economic data

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly touched a 10-day high against the dollar on Monday but pared all its gains as fresh signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy hit market sentiment. Official data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth both slowed in July as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a 10-day high of 6.4717 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4799. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4733 per dollar, the highest level since Aug. 6, and was changing hands at 6.4775 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The retreat in the spot yuan was driven by the disappointing data that fueled concern about growth momentum in China, traders said, as fundamentals remained the key factor deciding the yuan's value over mid- to long-term. Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the weaker activity indicators and widening outbreaks of Delta variant have reinforced easing PBOC's easing measures. "Thus far, negatives in Asian currencies have been largely domestically driven. Global cues are still relatively benign, especially in the context of falling real yields in the DM economies. Should there be a secular move higher in real yields later in the year, EM Asian currencies could come under more pressure," Wu said in a note. Many market economists and analysts believed more easing measures were needed to arrest the economic slowdown, but powerful tools including rate cut should be unlikely. "We expect fiscal policies to be more proactive at pushing belated infrastructure projects," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING. "There is no need for policy interest rate cuts as the RRR cut has pushed down market lending rates. Another RRR cut should happen in 4Q21 if there are more incidents and dramatic policy actions." Earlier in the session, China's central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system, which many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was left unchanged. In global markets, the dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The global dollar index stood at 92.545 at midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4788 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4717 6.4799 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4775 6.4767 -0.01% Divergence from 0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.6 98.78 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.545 92.535 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4788 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6594 -2.82% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Marketskitco.com

Gold price pauses near $1,800, analysts warn of another selloff

(Kitco News) After seeing double-digit gains Monday, the gold's price action paused just below $1,800 an ounce. And some analysts are now warning of another selloff if the $1,800 level proves to be too strong of a resistance point. Following a flash crash early last week, gold has managed to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar, bond yields retreat after US consumer confidence plunges

Yen Jumps; Kiwi Soars, RBNZ Seen Raising Rates; USD Longs Bail. of a US consumer confidence measure saw bond yields and the Dollar retreat as long bets bailed on Friday. The Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index plunged to 70.2 in August from 81.2 in July, underwhelming forecasts at 81.2. This was the lowest level since 2011. After climbing for 2 days in a row to 93.00, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, slid to 92.52. A report on market positioning from Reuters and the US CFTC (Commodity Futures and Trading Commission) released on Friday, saw net US Dollar longs rise to their highest since March last year. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Government Bond slid 8 basis points to 1.28%. Other global bond rates were little changed. Germany’s10-Year Bund rate settled at -0.47% from -0.46%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.02%. Against the Japanese Yen, most sensitive FX to US yield movements, the Greenback tumbled to 109.60 from 110.43. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied 0.46% to close at 0.7038 from 0.7000 ahead of this week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy meeting (Wednesday). Broad-based US Dollar weakness enabled the Australian Dollar to hold key support above 0.73 cents and close 0.28% higher at 0.7370 (0.7337 Friday opening). New South Wales, Australia’s largest state announced tighter lockdown restrictions today to slow the spread of the Delta variant. The Euro rebounded 0.41% from its 1.1735 opening on Friday to 1.1795 at the New York close. Sterling rose 0.29% to 1.3868 (1.3806). The Greenback fell against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3545 from 1.3575. USD/CAD dipped to 1.2510 from 1.2517. Wall Street stocks dipped. The DOW finished at 35,512 (35,522) while the S&P 500 was little changed at 4,465.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

N.Y. Fed's factory gauge softens on slower shipments, order growth

(Reuters) -The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing business activity in New York State declined more than expected in August as shipments growth nearly stalled and new orders grew at a much softer pace than a month earlier. The regional Fed's "Empire State" index on...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bonds find support as global sentiment sours

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark bond issuer, briefly dipped on Monday to their lowest level in just over a week as latest data from the world’s biggest economies cast a shadow over the growth outlook. The Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan...
Marketsmining.com

Gold price extends gain on virus concerns, weak economic data

Gold is heading for its fourth straight gain as investors turned to the safe haven asset amid concerns over the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,786.45 per ounce by 11 a.m. EDT, its highest in over a week. US gold futures also advanced 0.7% to trade at $1,790.70 per ounce in New York.
Marketsetftrends.com

Treasury Bonds Rally as Consumer Confidence Plunges

On Friday, Treasury bond exchange traded funds strengthened with yields tumbling, as the growth outlook weakened in the wake of the plunge in consumer sentiment. On Friday, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) increased 0.2% and the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT) advanced 1.3%. Meanwhile, yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dipped to 1.299%. Bond prices and yields have an inverse relationship.
Business101 WIXX

N.Y. Fed’s Empire State manufacturing business index declines in August

(Reuters) -The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing business activity in New York State declined more than expected in August after growing at a record-setting pace in the month before. The regional Fed’s “Empire State” index on current business conditions fell around 25 points to...
BusinessZacks.com

Fed Tapering on Investors' Radar

A bit of profit taking has set in during the first pre-market session of a new trading week, ahead of a big week of economic data and the start of Q2 earnings season for Retail companies. At this hour, the Dow — coming off a fresh record-high close Friday afternoon — is down -125 points, the S&P 500 is -15 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is -50 points.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Volatile Trade Expected as Traders Try to Predict Fed’s Next Move

Gold futures finished higher last week after some analysts blessed the market with the dreaded bear market label at the start of the week, following a steep sell-off. They likely made this call in reaction to the robust U.S. jobs report on August 6, but most have forgotten about the CPI and PPI reports as well as the surprisingly weak U.S. consumer sentiment report.
RetailForexTV.com

Gold Futures Modestly Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold prices are lower Monday morning, as the dollar is showing some strength. Disappointing economic data from China, the world’s second largest economy, is also weighing on the safe-haven commodity. However, the yellow metal’s downside is just modest amid concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Gold rises on weak economic data

CHICAGO, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as investors reacted to weak economic data. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 11.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.65 percent, to close at 1,789.8 dollars per ounce. The...
U.S. Politicsthedallasnews.net

U.S. Fed officials consider ending asset purchases by mid-2022: media

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Federal Reserve officials are nearing agreement to begin tapering its asset purchase program in about three months and end the program by the middle of next year, local media reported on Monday. A recent run of strong U.S. hiring reports have strengthened the case...

Comments / 0

Community Policy