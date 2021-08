If you're one of more than 126 million players of Minecraft, the world-building sandbox game, and want to host large multiplayer games online, you might need a personal server. Using a Minecraft server host is essentially like using a web host -- you pay a monthly fee to use a vendor's servers, which can get you better performance, security and freedom to use modpacks for unique multiplayer experiences. But with so many options on the market, you may want some help choosing which is best for you.