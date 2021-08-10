Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Aug. 11 (8/11) Serves As Convenient Reminder For Pennsylvania Residents To Always Contact 811 Before Digging

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aug. 11 is almost here, and Pennsylvania 811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first calling 811.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Pennsylvania 811, the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be made online at . Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.

Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Bill Kiger, President/CEO for Pennsylvania 811. “Calling 811 or visiting is really the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely.”

The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.

Visit for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateCourier-Express

National Fuel reminds the public to 'Call Before You Dig'

ERIE — In recognition of 811 Day, National Fuel is reminding homeowners and professional contractors to “Call Before You Dig.”. Pennsylvania state law requires residents to call 811 – a free service – before digging in order to prevent accidental damage to underground utility lines. Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs. Before starting any landscaping, gardening or outdoor improvement projects this year, call 811, a toll-free national phone number, or visit www.call811.com. Pennsylvania homeowners and contractors should call 811 at least three and no more than 10 business days in advance of the start of their projects.
WISH-TV

Reminder to follow safe digging practices, call 811 before your dig

It’s National 811 Day! AES Indiana wants to remind customers to call 811 before you dig. Kelly Young, public relations director for AES Indiana joined us today to remind Hoosiers to follow safe digging practices. Here’s more from her:. We encourage all customers to put safety first and call 8-1-1...
tillamookheadlightherald.com

National Safe Digging Day (8/11) is a reminder to call 811 before digging

On Aug. 11 (8/11), National Safe Digging Day, the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding homeowners and professional contractors of the importance of calling 811 before starting any outdoor digging project. Every six minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without calling 811 first. Striking a line can cause injury, repair costs, fines and inconvenient outages.
27 First News

811 Day reminds homeowners, contractors to ‘Call before you dig’

(WKBN) – Today is 811 Day. It’s a day to remind home owners and contractors that it is the law to call at least three days before you dig. Within those three days, a service worker will show up to your house. They will place flags in the are where...
Byram, MSWJTV.com

August 11 serves as a reminder to always call 811 before digging

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – August 11 serves as a reminder to call the national “Call Before You Dig” number 811 before digging to prevent injuries, property damage, service disruption, and possible costly fines for damaged infrastructure. “We always remind homeowners and professional contractors to call 811 before digging to reduce...
Constructionbctv.org

UGI Encourages Residents and Contractors to Call Before Digging

August 11 is designated as National 811 Day and residents are reminded to work safely and “Call Before You Dig” when planning home or business construction projects. This simple practice will help keep individuals safe and prevent damage to underground facilities. Pennsylvania law requires excavators to call 811 prior to...
Merrillville, INTimes-Union Newspaper

8/11 Reminds NIPSCO Residents To Contact 811 Before Digging

MERRILLVILLE – In conjunction with National 811 Day today, NIPSCO hopes that 8/11 on the calendar serves as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 or visit Indiana811.org at least two business days before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. With the summer heat in full...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia 811 reminds residents to call before digging in yards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia 811 is reminding residents to contact them before doing any yard work that requires digging. Activities such as planting a tree, building a fence or installing a sprinkler system should be avoided due to the risk of service disruptions, property damage and serious injuries. Virginia...
Sun-Gazette

Demolition of former Williamsport butcher shop approved

A former butcher and delicatessen on Court Street can be demolished after Williamsport City Council approved the permit. The owner of the former Don Waltman’s Meats and Deli at 338 Court St. and the building abutting it along Market Street, Larry Allison Jr., wanted the demolition permit and received it from council with a 5 to 0 vote.
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Herald

National 811 Day efforts highlight the importance of contacting 811 before digging

Summertime is here, and for many homeowners, that means do-it-yourself home improvement projects like planting a tree or installing a fence or deck. Aug. 11 is National 811 Day, and Nicor Gas reminds residents and professional contractors across the region that the date serves as an important cue to always contact 811, or JULIE, Illinois' one-call center, before starting any outdoor digging project.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

SCC reminds Virginia to Dig With C.A.R.E.

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Aug. 11 is the day recognized in the Commonwealth to remind Virginians of the importance of always contacting Virginia 811 before you dig. Virginia 811 is the one-call notification center to report planned excavations in the Commonwealth created by Virginia’s utilities to...
Benzinga

Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) Expansion Continues with New Location in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Better Serve Patients in Need of Fertility Care

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) proudly announces that it will be opening its sixth Pennsylvania office in Allentown and is now scheduling new patient appointments. The Allentown office is conveniently located off the Pennsylvania Turnpike along U.S. Route 222 at 5018 Medical Center Cr., Suite 210, Allentown, PA 18106.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Calendar is a reminder: Call 811 before digging

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The calendar says it all — 8-1-1. With Aug. 11 almost here, Kentucky 811 hopes this date on the calendar, 8/11, will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact 811 at least two full working days prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.
Energy Industryklin.com

Black Hills Energy 811 Day A Reminder To Call Before Digging

August 11 is almost here and Black Hills Energy is using the date to remind Nebraskans to call 811 at least two business days prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Nebraska811, which notifies the appropriate utility...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy