‘Jungle Cruise’ Disney+ Premier U.S. Revenue Hits $45M In Samba TV Homes, Domestic B.O. At $65M+

EXCLUSIVE: Samba TV has updated the running U.S. viewership on Disney+ Premier ’s Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure film Jungle Cruise and it’s 1.5M U.S. households through the pic’s first ten-days.

Multiply that by the pic’s in-home purchase price of $29.99 for Disney+ subscribers and Jungle Cruise has taken in $44.985M stateside in those homes clocked by Samba TV. The analytics corp monitors streaming viewing in 3M Smart TV terrestrial TV households (the org doesn’t monitor mobile views). Jungle Cruise ‘s viewership to date is behind Black Widow ‘s which was watched by 2M over its first ten days yielding close to $60M in U.S. Disney+ Premier spend.

To date, Jungle Cruise ‘s domestic box office through its second weekend stands at $65.4M. So combined domestic B.O. and PVOD for Jungle Cruise is around $110.4M to date. The pic counts a running global theatrical ticket sales total of $121.8M to date.

Jungle Cruise pulled in 770K U.S. households in its first stateside weekend on Disney+ Premier monitored by Samba TV which when calculated out is a $23.3M. Disney reported a first weekend global Disney+ Premier spend for the Johnson-Blunt film of $30M+.

After Black Widow posted the biggest second weekend drop ever for a Disney-released MCU title at -68% (also available on Disney+ Premier), Jungle Cruise held up well in its second weekend, -55%, despite another theatrical-day-and-date title in the marketplace, Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad which posted the biggest debut for a R-rated movie during the pandemic at $26.2M and was watched by 2.8M U.S. Samba TV-measured households; the most watched first weekend of any Warner-HBO Max DC features to date. Unlike Disney+ Premier with this summer’s Jungle Cruise, Black Widow, and Cruella, The Suicide Squad is free to watch for HBO Max subscribers. While Jungle Cruise ‘s second-weekend hold is eyebrow raising given the fact that it was the second most pirated film for the week ending Aug. 9 behind Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad on Torrent Freak, and lost its PLF screens to Suicide Squad, no doubt industry minds wonder about how much more the Johnson film could have made without Disney+ Premier cutting into its B.O. At $29.99, it’s quite a bargain in the home versus taking a family of four to the movie theater. In the same breath, families did brave the pandemic to see Jungle Cruise this weekend in movie theaters, an indication that they still want to get out of the house.

Black Widow star Scarlet Johansson recently lobbed a lawsuit at Disney for going with a dynamic window on the Marvel movie. Next weekend, Disney doesn’t have to deal with any public bruising over collapsing windows as their Ryan Reynolds 20th Century Studios title Free Guy will be strictly available in theaters. Ditto for their MCU Labor Day release Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

More Jungle Cruise 10-day Disney+ Premier updates: The pic has been watched by 290k UK households (vs. 127K first weekend), 121K Germany HHs (48K first weekend), and 42K Australian HHs (16K first weekend). The daily viewership in all four countries peaked during the opening weekend (July 31 and Aug. 1).

The US audience skewed slightly female (+2%), and toward HHs with non-white viewers (Black +19%, Hispanic +30%, Asian +36%). Of the top 25 largest markets, Miami over-indexed the most (+41%), followed by Los Angeles (+32%) and Portland (+32%). In the UK, Wales over-indexed the most (+31%), followed by North West (+31%). IN Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia over-indexed the most (+31%), followed by Saarland (+4%).

Johnson has been non-stop on his social media channels which count over 332M followers, promoting Jungle Cruise and thanking those who’ve watched the film. Here’s the latest:

“THANK YOU EVERYONE – another great weekend of JUNGLE CRUISE box office business

🔥🔥🚢💀🌴🍿🌍. Despite tough variant restrictions around the world, families are going to theaters to watch (and love) JUNGLE CRUISE. And families are also watching JUNGLE CRUISE at home on Disney Premiere Access for a premium$ cost, but they’re watching our movie MULTIPLE TIMES which indicates not only a smart strategy during these harsh Covid times, but more importantly – it indicates millions of HAPPY FAMILIES enjoying the adventure of a lifetime. And that part 👆🏾 about creating joy and entertaining families is the greatest asset we can deliver. Love and appreciate you guys, and we LOVE reading all your responses to the movie! Have a kick ass week. dj 👊🏾”

