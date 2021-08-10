Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Jungle Cruise’ Disney+ Premier U.S. Revenue Hits $45M In Samba TV Homes, Domestic B.O. At $65M+

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbcCK_0bMmpa9500

EXCLUSIVE: Samba TV has updated the running U.S. viewership on Disney+ Premier ’s Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure film Jungle Cruise and it’s 1.5M U.S. households through the pic’s first ten-days.

Multiply that by the pic’s in-home purchase price of $29.99 for Disney+ subscribers and Jungle Cruise has taken in $44.985M stateside in those homes clocked by Samba TV. The analytics corp monitors streaming viewing in 3M Smart TV terrestrial TV households (the org doesn’t monitor mobile views). Jungle Cruise ‘s viewership to date is behind Black Widow ‘s which was watched by 2M over its first ten days yielding close to $60M in U.S. Disney+ Premier spend.

To date, Jungle Cruise ‘s domestic box office through its second weekend stands at $65.4M. So combined domestic B.O. and PVOD for Jungle Cruise is around $110.4M to date. The pic counts a running global theatrical ticket sales total of $121.8M to date.

Jungle Cruise pulled in 770K U.S. households in its first stateside weekend on Disney+ Premier monitored by Samba TV which when calculated out is a $23.3M. Disney reported a first weekend global Disney+ Premier spend for the Johnson-Blunt film of $30M+.

After Black Widow posted the biggest second weekend drop ever for a Disney-released MCU title at -68% (also available on Disney+ Premier), Jungle Cruise held up well in its second weekend, -55%, despite another theatrical-day-and-date title in the marketplace, Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad which posted the biggest debut for a R-rated movie during the pandemic at $26.2M and was watched by 2.8M U.S. Samba TV-measured households; the most watched first weekend of any Warner-HBO Max DC features to date. Unlike Disney+ Premier with this summer’s Jungle Cruise, Black Widow, and Cruella, The Suicide Squad is free to watch for HBO Max subscribers. While Jungle Cruise ‘s second-weekend hold is eyebrow raising given the fact that it was the second most pirated film for the week ending Aug. 9 behind Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad on Torrent Freak, and lost its PLF screens to Suicide Squad, no doubt industry minds wonder about how much more the Johnson film could have made without Disney+ Premier cutting into its B.O. At $29.99, it’s quite a bargain in the home versus taking a family of four to the movie theater. In the same breath, families did brave the pandemic to see Jungle Cruise this weekend in movie theaters, an indication that they still want to get out of the house.

Black Widow star Scarlet Johansson recently lobbed a lawsuit at Disney for going with a dynamic window on the Marvel movie. Next weekend, Disney doesn’t have to deal with any public bruising over collapsing windows as their Ryan Reynolds 20th Century Studios title Free Guy will be strictly available in theaters. Ditto for their MCU Labor Day release Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

More Jungle Cruise 10-day Disney+ Premier updates: The pic has been watched by 290k UK households (vs. 127K first weekend), 121K Germany HHs (48K first weekend), and 42K Australian HHs (16K first weekend). The daily viewership in all four countries peaked during the opening weekend (July 31 and Aug. 1).

The US audience skewed slightly female (+2%), and toward HHs with non-white viewers (Black +19%, Hispanic +30%, Asian +36%). Of the top 25 largest markets, Miami over-indexed the most (+41%), followed by Los Angeles (+32%) and Portland (+32%). In the UK, Wales over-indexed the most (+31%), followed by North West (+31%). IN Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia over-indexed the most (+31%), followed by Saarland (+4%).

Johnson has been non-stop on his social media channels which count over 332M followers, promoting Jungle Cruise and thanking those who’ve watched the film. Here’s the latest:

“THANK YOU EVERYONE – another great weekend of JUNGLE CRUISE box office business
🔥🔥🚢💀🌴🍿🌍. Despite tough variant restrictions around the world, families are going to theaters to watch (and love) JUNGLE CRUISE. And families are also watching JUNGLE CRUISE at home on Disney Premiere Access for a premium$ cost, but they’re watching our movie MULTIPLE TIMES which indicates not only a smart strategy during these harsh Covid times, but more importantly – it indicates millions of HAPPY FAMILIES enjoying the adventure of a lifetime. And that part 👆🏾 about creating joy and entertaining families is the greatest asset we can deliver. Love and appreciate you guys, and we LOVE reading all your responses to the movie! Have a kick ass week. dj 👊🏾”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samba Tv#Disney Movie#Jungle Cruise#Samba Tv Homes#Org#U S Disney#Jungle Cruise#Mcu#Disney Premier Rrb#The Suicide Squad#U S Samba Tv#Warner Hbo Max Dc#Hbo Max#Plf#Marvel#Australian#Hispanic#Asian#Jungle#Disney Premiere Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesGamespot

Here's How Much Disney's Jungle Cruise Made At Box Office And On Disney Plus

Disney's new Jungle Cruise movie starring The Rock and Emily Blunt set sail over the weekend, and it made a lot of money, both in theaters and from Disney+. According to Deadline, the movie made $34.2 million in the US over the Friday-Sunday period, plus a further $27.6 million from international markets. On top of that, the movie pulled in more than $30 million from Disney+ with Premier Access to bring its total to around $91.8 million.
MoviesDeSoto Times Today

The Rock is charismatic and funny, but not a miracle worker in Disney's "Jungle Cruise"

“Jungle Cruise” is the latest effort by Disney to turn one of its legendary theme park attractions into a movie. The gold standard, of course, is “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the five-movie franchise that made nearly $1.5 billion at the domestic box office. Less successful were “The Country Bears,” “The Haunted Mansion,” and “Tomorrowland.” The new film is not being released in an era where it can hope to reach “Pirates” numbers, but I have no doubt that it can outperform the other three. My reasoning is simple: those other movies didn’t have Dwayne Johnson.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Why Disney’s ‘Free Guy’ Will Be on HBO Before It’s On Disney Plus

When Disney announced during its quarterly earnings call in May that “Free Guy” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would be the studio’s first exclusive theatrical releases (with a shortened, 45-day window) during the COVID pandemic, CEO Bob Chapek said it was based on “recent signs of increased confidence in moviegoing.” But on Thursday, during the company’s most recent earnings call with Wall Street analysts, Chapek confirmed Disney actually has no choice but to release “Free Guy” in theaters exclusively. The film, starring Ryan Reynolds as a background video game character, is also part of the longstanding output...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Free Guy’ Takes No. 1 at Box Office as ‘The Suicide Squad’ Plummets

20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy” is performing above box office expectations thanks to a mix of strong word of mouth and, quite possibly, its theaters-only release. The Ryan Reynolds comedy earned $10.5 million from 4,165 locations on Friday and is now estimated for a $26 million opening weekend. In fact,...
TV & VideosCNET

Free Guy isn't on HBO Max (or Netflix), sorry. Neither is Respect

HBO Max has become known for streaming new movies when they hit theaters, thanks to the unprecedented number of films streaming there at no extra cost the same day they hit US theaters. But this weekend's biggest releases -- Free Guy, about a bank teller who discovers he's a character in a video game, and Respect, a biographical movie about Aretha Franklin -- aren't immediately available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix or anywhere for that matter. (But Free Guy will land at HBO Max eventually.)
MoviesJanesville Gazette

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ tops box office with $34 million debut

Walt Disney Co.’s “Jungle Cruise,” based on a theme-park ride, opened as the top film in North American theaters, collecting a higher-than-expected $34 million sales in a still-tough climate for the nation’s movie theaters. “The Green Knight,” a fantasy take on the King Arthur story from A24, opened in second...
MoviesBBC

Jungle Cruise: Why are some people unhappy with Disney's new film?

Disney's newest film Jungle Cruise is facing criticism because of a lack of "genuine representation" when it comes to LGBTQ+ characters. Jungle Cruise is inspired by a classic theme-park ride at Disney World and stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt as a pair of adventurers who attempt to find a mystical relic buried deep in the jungle.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUNGLE CRUISE Debuts Globally With $90 Million Between Theatrical And Premier Access Release On Disney+

There's been a lot of discussion online over the past week surrounding Disney's decision to simultaneously release Black Widow theatrically and on Disney+'s Premier Access service. The studio and star Scarlett Johansson have issued conflicting statements about the latter's financial compensation for a dual release, and we've since heard that Emma Stone is also considering legal action following Cruella's similar debut back in May.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

Jungle Cruise 2021 free streaming: How to Watch from Home online ?

“Watch Jungle Cruise 2021 Full Movie Online Free,” the new adventure movie based off the Disney Parks ride starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, sailed into movie theaters on Friday. For those who want to watch from home, you can order the movie on Disney+ Premier Access and stream it from multiple devices.
MoviesThe Verge

Jungle Cruise earned a third of its opening revenues from Disney Plus

Disney’s Jungle Cruise debuted in theaters and as a Disney Plus Premier Access title this weekend, and early revenue totals from the entertainment giant show that streaming accounted for a third of the film’s revenues, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sunday’s Jungle Cruise numbers mark the second time Disney has released figures for a movie offered as part of the Premier Access program, which lets Disney Plus subscribers pay $30 to stream certain films the same day they hit theaters.
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Tops B.O. With $34.2M

Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, has topped the box office with $34.2 million domestically, or $91.8 million counting Disney+ Premier global spend. Many blame the pandemic and the PVOD release on the week numbers. “There’s too much evidence that the model diminishes the aggregate streaming...
Movieslakeoconeebreeze.net

ON THE SCREEN: ‘Jungle Cruise’ a cinematic ride more thrilling than the Disney ride itself

Starring the ever-so-likeable actors, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise” proves that Disney can somehow manage to successfully pull off creating a film based on a ride attraction into the ultimate adventure blockbuster. The film’s narrative is so complex that you have to wonder how the original ride skimmed through a storyline in the first place. The plot follows a determined Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) as she and her posh brother, McGregor (Jack Whitehall) enlist the help of a mischievous skipper named Frank (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) to take them down the Amazon in hopes of discovering an ancient tree that will change the future of medicine forever.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Is 'Jungle Cruise' a Box Office Hit? During COVID, It's Hard to Know

Prior to the pandemic, assessing the financial success or failure of a film was relatively simple and finite. For a big-budgeted movie, the volume of ticket sales collected in its first three days in movie theaters gave a good indication of whether or not it would be profitable. There were exceptions, of course, but for the majority of studio movies, all it took to read the box office tea leaves was a quick look at opening weekend revenues.
MoviesFOXBusiness

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' floats to $90M global opening weekend, over $30M from streaming

Disney's Jungle Cruise has floated to the top of the box office this weekend with a $90 million global debut. The film earned a better-than-expected $34.2 million in its domestic box office and $27.6 million internationally. Meanwhile, consumers who chose to pay $29.99 to watch the film through Disney+'s Premier Access accounted for over $30 million of the film's total proceeds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy