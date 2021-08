Looking back at Suicide Squad, there didn't seem to be too much that was salvageable once the credits stopped rolling. Thank goodness that the people of DC Comics thought otherwise because that means we get The Suicide Squad. (Also the strategy of tacking on an article and pretending like the first movie didn't happen is a stroke of genius.) In the tradition of big budget comic book films, one of the buzziest moments of The Suicide Squad comes in after the credits are rolling. In case that isn't enough of a disclaimer, from here forward, there are going to be spoilers abound. Seriously, if you have not watched this movie and you're going to get upset about spoilers, this is the place to turn around. Go home. Shelter in place with an internet-enabled TV.