Toledo radio host Scott Sands describes experiencing breakthrough COVID-19 after vaccination

After getting being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine back in April and never having COVID-19 before, you may have heard local radio host Scott Sands talking on his show about how he's working from home for the next two weeks.

"Tuesday this past week, developed cough, thought it was allergies," explained Sands.



So he took a rapid test, which came back negative.



"Wednesday night, had a little fever, took a second at-home test, that one was positive, Thursday I went and took a PCR test at urgent care to confirm, which was positive," Sands explained.



CDC officials report that fully vaccinated people , like in Sands' case, are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people with similar risk factors who are not vaccinated.



"Somewhat of a sore throat, which you might be able to hear in my voice. Loss of appetite, which for a fat guy like me is unusual. But I've been forcing myself to eat chicken soup every day, but that's really about it," Sands said.



He said if it wasn't for the COVID-19 vaccine, he truly believes his situation would have been much worse.



"I think that's helped mitigate a lot of the symptoms that I normally would have had and maybe help me get over this a little faster," Sands said.



He's also still encouraging all of you to go get the vaccine.



"Even if it doesn't protect you from getting COVID-19 at some point, I truly believe at some point it will mitigate the symptoms and help you recover much faster and if nothing else help slow the spread," said Sands.



Scott adds that now he has both the vaccine and the antibodies of COVID-19, he feels even more confident about moving forward.

