Recap: Davion Mitchell’s impressive defense leads Kings to 80-70 win over Hornets

By Leo Tochterman
Sactown Royalty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, it turns out Davion Mitchell’s nickname, “Off Night,” is extremely accurate and Mitchell’s rookie counterpart on Monday afternoon, No. 11 pick in the 2021 Draft, James Bouknight found that out the hard way. On multiple possessions, Mitchell hounded Bouknight and forced him into a tough shot or turnover. Bouknight’s...

