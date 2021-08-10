KCSO identifies person hospitalized after shooting off Asheville Highway in East Knox County

A man remains in the hospital after a shooting Friday night at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway in East Knox County.

The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Asheville Highway. One person was wounded and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KCSO said.

Deputies said it appeared the people involved in the shooting were at the scene, and that they are not looking for any suspects currently.

On Monday, Aug. 9, KCSO identified Pete Adrian, 55, and Lee Reese, 49, as the people involved in the shooting.

The sheriff's office said Adrian and Reese shot at each other, and Adrian is still in the hospital.

KCSO said it has concluded its preliminary investigation and is speaking with the District Attorney about the initial findings.