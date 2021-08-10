Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaMoure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure; Stutsman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central LaMoure County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Stutsman County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Adrian, or 20 miles northeast of Edgeley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marion and Adrian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH